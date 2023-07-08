Congratulations and sayings on baptism: Nice messages and greeting cards

For many parents, after the birth and first birthday, there is another festive occasion: baptism. It is a special day not only for the family, but also for friends and godparents. So that he is remembered forever, the next congratulations and sayings for baptism.

Congratulations and sayings on baptism

Baptism is one of the most important Christian rituals with which the church accepts a person into the Christian faith. Those to be baptized, whether young or old, are greeted with a special baptismal motto. This is read during baptism and is then considered a guide that accompanies the believer throughout life and shows the right way. Adults can choose this unique motto for themselves, for the children their godparents take on the task.

Baptismal sayings from the Bible

These are mainly quotations from the Bible. In some cases one may choose a quotation from other books as long as it does not contradict the principles of the Christian faith.

Of course, it’s best if the quote is related to the family and reflects their philosophy of life. It is best to decide on a spell and then discuss it with the parents.

Congratulations on the baptism: Inspiring and beautiful texts for the godchild

But not only the baptismal announcements are important – very often the messages on the greeting card also play an important role in the child’s life. Therefore, you should think carefully about what is on the menu. Ultimately, this is kept as a nice memento of the very special day.

A nice message on the greeting card should not be missing: it is usually kept for years and brings a lot of joy to the whole family.

Sayings about baptism: That’s what the guests want

Guests and friends who get to witness the moment with family can write a nice message. This is certainly also kept, but not read out during the ritual.

Nevertheless, you can (and should) congratulate the child on the festive occasion with a beautiful greeting card. You can make them yourself or simply download them and send them via WhatsApp.

Wish the child a happy baptism, explain how proud you are of the parents and how nice it is to celebrate together. Thank you for the invitation and combine a quote from the Bible with a personal message.

Congratulations from Grandma and Grandpa

Of course, the grandparents also want to congratulate the grandchild on the festive occasion. What you write on it depends on personal preference. A few tips will help with the formulation:

Try to keep the sentences as short and concise as possible. Rather than wishing the child happiness and success, address specific values.

If you can’t find the right words, don’t worry – there are numerous quotes that can express your feelings.

Send free baptism greeting cards

Would you like to congratulate someone on their child’s christening, but don’t know what to write? Then you can simply download one of the next greeting cards, print it out and attach it to the gift. Or just send it via WhatsApp.

With baptism, a person is accepted into the Christian community and enters a church for the first time. It is therefore a very important step for all creditors.

Small gifts are given on the festive occasion and, of course, lovingly handcrafted greeting cards with inspiring messages are attached as a nice reminder.