Press release no. 15
Release date April 17, 2023

Minister Schillaci: “Congratulations to Rosario Valastro, elected president of the Italian Red Cross”

“Congratulations to Rosario Valastro, elected president of the Italian Red Cross. I am sure that with his long experience and his expertise he will be able to continue the work of enhancing the Italian Red Cross and with the contribution of the thousands of volunteers he will be able to face and overcome present and future challenges. Best wishes for a good job to Valastro and to the elected members of the national Executive Council”. This is what the Minister of Health declares, Orazio Schillaci.

