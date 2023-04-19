Home » Congress Healthcare Management in Münster / 10th Best Practice Conference for Hospital Managers on May 3rd and 4th, 2023
Health

Congress Healthcare Management in Münster / 10th Best Practice Conference for Hospital Managers on May 3rd and 4th, 2023

Congress Healthcare Management in Münster / 10th Best Practice Conference for Hospital Managers on May 3rd and 4th, 2023

Muenster – Only a few days until the well-established industry get-together in Muenster.

The extensive range of topics ranges from current political issues to concrete practical reports on the current challenges.

Outpatient treatment is a key topic of the congress manage healthcare. The hospitals are very skeptical in view of the “small print”. Some indications such as cases from the AOP catalogue, emergency patients and attending physician and ASV services are excluded from this new financing option. The clinics also have concerns that the expected additional personnel costs and the necessary investments will not be refinanced, especially since there will be an increase in the workload due to recurring patient admissions and the aftercare of day patients. The question of how this special, equal sector remuneration can provide the incentive for more outpatient services is therefore exciting, above all because the negotiations according to § 115f SGB V have failed for the time being due to different views of the three contracting parties about the list of services and the remuneration structure.

With Evelyn Kölldorfer-LeitgebDirector General of the Vienna Health Association, we have found an exciting speaker from Austria for the session “Restructuring of Clinics – Mergers and Association Formation”, who will report on the Vienna model for regional care.

Take the opportunity to exchange experiences and get up-to-date information!

Information on the program and registration can be found at: www.gesundheitswirtschaft-managen.de

