Home Health Congress Healthcare Management in Münster / 10th Best Practice Conference for Hospital Managers on May 3rd and 4th, 2023
Health

Congress Healthcare Management in Münster / 10th Best Practice Conference for Hospital Managers on May 3rd and 4th, 2023

by admin
Congress Healthcare Management in Münster / 10th Best Practice Conference for Hospital Managers on May 3rd and 4th, 2023

Münster – The congress will take place on May 3rd and 4th, 2023 manage healthcare held in Munster. This year, too, he is dealing with current and future developments in the hospital landscape.

Sustainability in the hospital has become another major challenge for the clinics. In addition to social expectations, all companies in Europe with more than 250 employees, 40 million euros in sales or 20 million euros in total assets must prepare an annual sustainability report from 2025. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) that regulates this was passed by the EU in November 2022. It will affect around half of all German hospitals. This means that the EU taxonomy is also being used in hospitals. This requires early information and preparation for future reporting obligations, but also a sustainability strategy. dr Markus Horneber, CEO of AGAPLESION gAG, Friedhelm Beiteke, coordinator of the climate protection project “KLIK green” and speaker of the hospital association North Rhine-Westphalia e. V., and Christoph Bickmann, CEO of the DKM Darlehnskasse Münster eG, report on their projects for sustainability management and energy saving and on the expectations regarding the CSRD.

The innovations proposed by the government commission for modern and needs-based hospital care for the structuring and financing of the hospital landscape will also be presented and discussed at several points during the congress.

Also 2023 is manage healthcare in Münster again the meeting point for decision-makers. Discuss constructively with experts on a wide range of hospital topics, find out about innovations and take the opportunity to exchange experiences. We look forward to welcoming you to the traditional get-together the evening before!

See also  "We are all at high risk"

Information on the program and registration can be found at: www.gesundheitswirtschaft-managen.de

You may also like

eurocom fills new position Head of Medical Affairs

F1, Verstappen: ‘The only threat is ourselves’. The...

Genenta receives orphan drug designation from the FDA

Healthcare: ISS, 18 measles and 7 rubella cases...

Can hair loss be curbed with supplements? What...

World HPV Day 2023: Vaccination can protect against...

RESPIRONICS CALIFORNIA INC – VENTILATORE PHILIPS RESPIRONICS V680

Giorgia Meloni meets Nicole, the little girl with...

Pads for incontinence: four discreet helpers for bladder...

Live Spalletti, follow the press conference LIVE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy