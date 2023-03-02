Münster – The congress will take place on May 3rd and 4th, 2023 manage healthcare held in Munster. This year, too, he is dealing with current and future developments in the hospital landscape.

Sustainability in the hospital has become another major challenge for the clinics. In addition to social expectations, all companies in Europe with more than 250 employees, 40 million euros in sales or 20 million euros in total assets must prepare an annual sustainability report from 2025. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) that regulates this was passed by the EU in November 2022. It will affect around half of all German hospitals. This means that the EU taxonomy is also being used in hospitals. This requires early information and preparation for future reporting obligations, but also a sustainability strategy. dr Markus Horneber, CEO of AGAPLESION gAG, Friedhelm Beiteke, coordinator of the climate protection project “KLIK green” and speaker of the hospital association North Rhine-Westphalia e. V., and Christoph Bickmann, CEO of the DKM Darlehnskasse Münster eG, report on their projects for sustainability management and energy saving and on the expectations regarding the CSRD.

The innovations proposed by the government commission for modern and needs-based hospital care for the structuring and financing of the hospital landscape will also be presented and discussed at several points during the congress.

Also 2023 is manage healthcare in Münster again the meeting point for decision-makers. Discuss constructively with experts on a wide range of hospital topics, find out about innovations and take the opportunity to exchange experiences. We look forward to welcoming you to the traditional get-together the evening before!

Information on the program and registration can be found at: www.gesundheitswirtschaft-managen.de