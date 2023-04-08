With the E-Health Act, which came into force on January 1, 2016, digital networking in the healthcare sector is being promoted. The highest safety standards and the introduction of useful applications for patients will improve health care, for example through a medication plan, emergency data and telemedicine offers, and empower patients. Parallel to the implementation of the E-Health Act, greater use should be made of the opportunities offered by digitization, including, for example, the question of how data can be used for research purposes, taking data protection into account, in order to further improve care and how apps can be used in everyday medical practice in the can support diagnostics and therapy.

