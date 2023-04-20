Home » Coni decides, live verdict
Coni decides, live verdict

Coni decides, live verdict

The editorial staff Thursday 20 April 2023, 17:41

TORINO – The decision has come Coni Sports Guarantee Board on the Juventus appeal within the process for the capital gains case. After yesterday’s postponement, the decision has arrived close to the match that will see Massimiliano Allegri’s bianconeri engaged at the José Alvalade against Sporting Lisbon for the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. Juve’s appeal has been accepted: the -15 disappears pending a new evaluation by the appeals court.

18:20

Juve appeal accepted: disappears on -15 pending a new appellate court evaluation

The Coni guarantee panel accepted Juventus’ appeal against the sentence of 15 penalty points for the capital gains case, however referring the proceedings to the justice of the Federcalcio for a new evaluation.

18:10

Juventus, capital gains case: the point

Here’s what happened yesterday at Coni: the story of our correspondents

18:00

Sporting Lisbon-Juventus: the wait for the return of the quarterfinals of the Europa League is rising

Three hours until Sporting Lisbon-Juventus kicks off: where to see it on TV, in streaming and probable formations

17:55

Juve, capital gains case: Calvo’s words

“Busy day. Trust? I don’t know, but now it’s just more about waiting”: so, from Lisbon, Francis Calvo comments on the Juventus club’s long wait for the penalty. Here are all the words of the manager

See also  Meningitis alarm in the Arezzo area, 100 in prophylaxis after a case: the 19-year-old had attended a disco

17:45

Allegri’s probable for Sporting Lisbon-Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus is preparing for the return of the Europa League quarter-finals against Sporting Lisbon. At José Alvalade it starts again from the 1-0 in the first leg signed by Gatti at the Allianz Stadium. Here is the possible formation of Allegri

17:35

Juve sentence, the wait rises: ironies and memes

Waiting for the decision unleashes social networks: the most beautiful memes and ironies

17:25

Juventus, the right to explain

The concept of transparency in sports justice is linked to comprehensibility: the Board must be convincing. From the 15-point penalty to yesterday’s postponement: there is great confusion, even if optimism is growing at Juventus (Find out more)

