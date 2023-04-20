Coni decides, live verdict

TORINO – The decision has come Coni Sports Guarantee Board on the Juventus appeal within the process for the capital gains case. After yesterday’s postponement, the decision has arrived close to the match that will see Massimiliano Allegri’s bianconeri engaged at the José Alvalade against Sporting Lisbon for the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. Juve’s appeal has been accepted: the -15 disappears pending a new evaluation by the appeals court.

Juve appeal accepted: disappears on -15 pending a new appellate court evaluation

The Coni guarantee panel accepted Juventus’ appeal against the sentence of 15 penalty points for the capital gains case, however referring the proceedings to the justice of the Federcalcio for a new evaluation.

Juventus, capital gains case: the point

Sporting Lisbon-Juventus: the wait for the return of the quarterfinals of the Europa League is rising

Juve, capital gains case: Calvo’s words

Allegri’s probable for Sporting Lisbon-Juventus

Juve sentence, the wait rises: ironies and memes

Juventus, the right to explain