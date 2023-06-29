Conjunctivitis: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

The inflammation that causes pain in your eye has many causes, but also treatments that will help it heal.

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the eye, more precisely of the conjunctiva. It is a membrane present in the eye, thin and transparent that internally covers the eyelid, the bulb and the sclera. It it is involved in hydration through tears and protects the eye from microorganisms and external bodies. This disorder presents with itching, redness and watery eyes that can also be associated with other pathologies.

Today we show you in detail all the possible causes, the resulting symptoms, the diagnosis and the treatments that must be performed for recovery. Below you will be able to know everything you need for your care. In any case, we suggest that you always seek medical advice, so that you can accurately understand your situation.

How to cure conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis can be caused by various germs such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or protozoa. Another way to contract it are external toxic factors, or those internal to the body. For example the molecules can also trigger allergies, then there are certain drugs and finally alterations of the lachrymation.

The correct remedies to cure conjunctivitis (tantasalute.it)

As for the symptoms we have redness, burning, increased tearing, photophobia and secretion. The secretions in case the conjunctivitis was chronic, can last more than 4 weeks and reach the cornea, which presents with superficial punctate keratitis. When there are viral forms, they are linked to translucent formations, or to inflammation of the lymph nodes. While allergic forms are linked to symptoms such as itching, watery secretions and swelling of the eyelid. Finally there are the bacterial forms that present purulent secretions.

The diagnosis can be made with a visit to the attending physician. Usually if it is a bacterial form that does not react to the effect of antibiotics, a swab must be carried out which will have to be tested. The investigations will be microbiological, moreover, an antibiogram will also be important, which will verify the probability that there is resistance to antibiotics. In this way it will be possible to choose the right therapy for the patient. On the other hand, for allergic forms, it is necessary to consult an allergist. In the end if very strong respiratory symptoms are present, it is advisable to see an otolaryngologist.

The therapy must be approved by the ophthalmologist, based on cortisone eye drops or with antibiotics, antiviral, antifungal or antihistamines. Usually, medications are taken by mouth. Furthermore if it is a chronic allergy it would be very useful to carry out desensitizing treatments, with mast cell membrane stabilizers.

