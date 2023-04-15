Conjunctivitis, it is alert in Italy especially in children (and Covid has something to do with it)

AND conjunctivitis alert in Italy due to the new Covid variant found in our country by the Higher Institute of Health. Indeed, it seems that the so-called Arturo variant manifests itself in a very similar way to allergic conjunctivitis, with a high rate of contagion even among children, who often do not have vaccination coverage.

Conjunctivitis alert for children, the symptoms of the new Covid variant

The ISS genomic surveillance has found in Italy the presence of the Covid XBB.1.16 variant, the so-called Arthur variant, most likely arriving from India, where it has caused a significant increase in infections especially among children. Precisely on the basis of the course that the Artuto variant is having in India, experts expect a high potential for contagion, even if it is not excluded that the virus could go almost unnoticed like the Kraken variant.

Nothing particularly alarming, according to the experts, who do not deem it necessary to apply different measures. However, the symptoms and clinical manifestations change, which with this new Covid variant would seem to mainly affect the eyes instead of the airways, remembering a bacterial conjunctivitis. In particular, the pediatrician Vipin M. Vashishtha, former coordinator of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and member of the WHO Vaccine safety net initiative, shared the main symptoms observed in the infected in India, all related to the eye area:

burning,

redness,

itching.

Manifestations that at first glance may not arouse particular suspicions, also because this kind of symptoms has only been encountered very rarely with the previous variants of Covid. Data relating to the presence of the Arcturus variant in India also show a notable increase in infections among childrenincluding very small ones.

It will therefore be necessary to monitor the situation and keep a possible peak of infections among children associated with cases of conjunctivitis under control. The virologist Mauro Pistello spoke about it to beraking latest news salute, underlining that for the moment there is no no alarm and that the hypothetical increase in childhood cases should be resolved with the increase in the juvenile vaccination coverage. Precisely in relation to the number of infections in India, in fact, for a correct analysis it is necessary to take into account the fact that only a minimal percentage of the population has received the complete vaccination cycle, despite the fact that the country is among the producers.

Arturo variant and infections among children, should we worry?

Although the arrival of the Arturo variant in Italy was certified by the ISS only yesterday, the experts all agree in defining it as an event predictable and not particularly worrying. The same variant had already been detected in approx 22 countries, including also the United States; therefore, the onset also in Italy was highly conceivable. The European Center for Infectious Disease Control, however, has not associated any particular transmissibility or dangerousness rate with this mutation.

Massimo Ciccozzi, director of the Epidemiological Unit at the Biomedical Campus University of Rome, also recalled that the Arturo variant belongs to the same family as Omicron; therefore, it should have an equal and mild level of danger. Also with regard to the symptoms, Ciccozzi underlined to Ansa, we must wait for certain clinical data, as the conjunctivitis registered in India may not have been caused directly by the virus, but simply by allergies or contact with infected hands.

However, the epidemiologist confirmed that the new variant, like Omicron, has high rates of contagion which, however, present with mild and most often absolutely negligible symptoms. In fact, Covid has never completely left Italy but continues to show a decreasing trend. The experts therefore continue monitoring and on Monday the in-depth analyzes on the Arturo variant will begin, but for the moment there is no fear of a new wave. As learned in recent years, it is mostly fragile people who need to take some additional precautions.