Conmed Italia Srl with sole shareholder/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2890/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13357/2022 Conmed Italia Srl a Sole Shareholder with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, Conference of the Regions of Autonomous Provinces, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, University Hospital of the Marches and towards the Regions and Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 346.7 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Instance (PDF 296.0 Kb)

Appeal for added reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Appeal additional grounds Bolzano (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Liguria (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Marche (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Appeal for added reasons Puglia (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Sardinia (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Sicily (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Trento (PDF 0.66 Mb)

Additional grounds appeal Umbria (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Veneto (PDF 0.63 Mb)

