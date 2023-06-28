Home » Conmed Italia Srl with sole shareholder/Ministry of Health
Health

Conmed Italia Srl with sole shareholder/Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2890/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13357/2022 Conmed Italia Srl a Sole Shareholder with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, Conference of the Regions of Autonomous Provinces, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, University Hospital of the Marches and towards the Regions and Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 346.7 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Instance (PDF 296.0 Kb)

Appeal for added reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Appeal additional grounds Bolzano (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Liguria (PDF 0.60 Mb)

See also  Giulia dies at the age of 26

Appeal additional reasons Marche (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Appeal for added reasons Puglia (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Sardinia (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Sicily (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Trento (PDF 0.66 Mb)

Additional grounds appeal Umbria (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Veneto (PDF 0.63 Mb)

You may also like

Shortage of general practitioners, each medical guard will...

haywire traffic, queues of up to 16 kilometres

Pigment spots, wrinkles and light crusts from too...

Multiple sclerosis, discovery of the indicator of the...

Preventable deaths? Statements by the Government Commission on...

Every emergency doctor will be able to become...

on July 17, an initiative in the center...

The KZV Land Brandenburg promotes start-ups and practice...

Taking medication correctly: 9 tips for sharing, swallowing,...

here’s what brand we’re talking about

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy