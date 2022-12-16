The medical profession, due to the materialist approach in vogue from the eighteenth century onwards, was gradually distorted, abandoning the goal of treatment in favor of eugenics. Which today is presented in a more sophisticated light, but still strongly contrary to the Hippocratic oath. Those who defend natural law do not have an easy life. Five ways for objectors.

We publish below a summary of the speech given on Saturday 10 December by Grégor Puppinck, director of the European Center for Law and Justice (Eclj), at the conference A Response to the Pontifical Academy for Life’s Publication. Translation by Luisella Scrosati.

***

In this article, I propose to […] consider conscientious objection in the light of the change in the purpose of the medical profession. The latter is chosen for this study as an illustration because it is currently the one most exposed to objective situations, but the reasoning can be applied by analogy to other situations and professions. […] If today the cases of objections multiply, this is not the result of progress in the integrity of the conscience of individuals, but rather of an upheaval of several professions, itself the result of anthropological upheavals. […]

A profession divided between contradictory goals

Ethics describes the duties that apply to the exercise of a profession according to its specific purpose. In the medical field, deontology traditionally ensures that the purpose of medicine – to cure – is respected by those who practice it: this is the therapeutic purpose. The doctor must exercise his art conscientiously, that is, always trying to realize the good of medicine, that is, this therapeutic aim, taking into account the circumstances of the case. […]

From the second half of the eighteenth century, an abundant literature, which can be defined as materialistic, has proposed a different purpose to medicine than cure. Medicine was then seen by some as a branch of biology whose goal must be broader and more ambitious than the act of healing. This new medicine should aim at improving man, perceived as incomplete and therefore perfectible. […] The ideal of improving man through medical science has taken many forms; the main one, since the end of the 19th century, has been “viriculture” or eugenics. […]

Eugenics has been implemented in several Paesi, not only in Germany, and justified the use of medicine to subject people to experiments, to select, sterilize and eliminate people based on their physical capabilities. Doctors have thus abandoned and violated the Hippocratic oath to adhere to a new conception of man and science. […] During the Nuremberg Trials at the end of World War II, some Nazi doctors were convicted under the former moral law […], which they had precisely rejected by adhering to eugenics. Thus Professor Karl Gebhardt, sentenced to death for crimes against humanity after having carried out experiments on concentration camp prisoners, declared in his defense that the doctor “must not only perform the therapeutic function”: he is also a researcher, one scientific experimenter and a civil servant. […].

The Nuremberg judges they held that this moral law [giuramento di Ippocrate] was universal and timeless – because it was natural – and that it was therefore binding on doctors who therefore had a moral duty to oppose and refrain from carrying out the acts in question. The judges essentially held that the traditional, Hippocratic conception of medicine is a matter of natural law, that it is morally superior to the eugenic line and that its respect is also required with regard to positive law. […] Thus, conscientious objection was proclaimed as a duty, the non-observance of which exposes its author to a criminal sentence. […].

In 1997, […] the so-called Oviedo Convention on human rights and biomedicine he reaffirmed the central principles of classical medical ethics, such as the primacy of the human being over the sole interest of society or science (article 2). However, the modern ideal of biological control of the human being was not destroyed at Nuremberg […] [Ora] it is no longer presented directly in the crude guise of a brutal eugenics, but in a more liberal, progressive, hedonistic and individualistic light, in particular by promoting the quantitative and qualitative control of procreation. […]

In the second half of the twentieth century, it is through the legalization of contraception and the attribution to doctors of the responsibility of prescribing it that medicine has abandoned – once again – the exclusively therapeutic nature of its purpose. […] In 1999, article 16-3 of the Civil Code [francese] it has been modified by replacing the adjective “medical” with “therapeutic”, thus authorizing in a very broad way the violation of the integrity of the human body. […] New purposes have thus been added to medicine, such as contraceptive, aesthetic, scientific (in the case of research), procreative, emancipatory ones […] and also, more generally, the aim of improving the human condition in the absence of pathology. These new purposes allow the violation of bodily integrity for non-therapeutic purposes, and sometimes even without direct benefit for the person. However, still falling within the old framework of therapeutic medicine, these new non-therapeutic practices take the form of legal derogations from previously existing principles and rules.

Exceptions contrary to the spirit of their principles

These exceptions are unique in that they radically oppose the rule from which they derogate, because the old principle and the new exception express two different conceptions of medicine. Therefore, within the same law, two different and often opposing conceptions of the purpose of medicine coexist. Usually, an exception to a principle serves the same purpose as that principle. Thus, for example, the prohibition of killing is not contradicted by the defense of self-defense, because the latter aims to guarantee the prohibition of (being) killed. Not so for the exception that allows euthanasia, which is not intended to guarantee the prohibition of killing. […] The coexistence of these contradictory ends causes disorder not only in medicine, but also in law, which loses its coherence. The law becomes contradictory and the old principles and prohibitions become symbolic […].

The fragility of the objectors’ position

Defenders of conscientious objection find themselves in a difficult situation because they cannot effectively invoke the previous conception of their profession (therapeutic for medicine) against the new one, because this argument has already been lost politically with the decriminalization or legalization of practices in question […]. Defenders of conscientious objection are therefore generally reduced to invoking the liberal argument of individual freedom of conscience and tolerance. Yet this argument places them in contradiction with their own principles, since the liberal conception of freedom of conscience is subjectivist and relativist, while the objectors, on the other hand, believe they have an objective moral duty. […]

The five ways of objection

1. A first, temporary solution to this problem consists in seeking a solution by guaranteeing the supporters of the ancient therapeutic purpose of medicine the right or the faculty not to participate in the acts permitted by the new conception. […] The promoters of the new conception of medicine conceive this specific conscience clause as a simple temporary, transitory accommodation […]

2. Another possibility is to invoke liberalism against itself. A liberal society is defined by the fact that two levels of morality coexist within it: a social level characterized by mutual tolerance and a private level of intimacy. […] This principle of tolerance, which structures liberal society, also requires, in order to be fair, that one does not become intolerant by forcing a person to act against his conscience. […] If it is possible for two levels of morality to coexist within a liberal society, this is not possible within the same person who cannot act, without violence, against his own conscience. This is where the right to conscientious objection can be invoked: […] it avoids the “dictatorship of the majority” and prevents tolerance itself from becoming intolerant by condemning citizens who, due to their professional situation, are torn between these two levels of morality. […]

3. Another approach is to re-establish the link between objection and justice, in an attempt to escape subjectivism and relativism. It is about demonstrating that the objection is right, or at least justifiable. This implies knowing how to distinguish between good and bad objections, between rational and irrational. […] The main criteria for such an objection are as follows:

– The objection must concern the respect of an asset […]

– The contested order derogates from a fundamental right, freedom or principle

– The objection is universalizable […]

The question is therefore whether the society could continue to function if none of its members agreed to perform the contested act. This criterion relating to the universality of the objection overlaps, but in a more satisfactory way, with that of respect for the rights of others. In fact, the fact that an objection harms the rights of others, recognized by a positive law or by a sentence, is not sufficient to demonstrate the irrationality of the belief in question, nor the injustice of the objection, since the “rights of others ” may themselves be detached from justice.

4. The fourth and simplest is to trust in human conscience, to believe that it is capable of recognizing what is right and good, even through the obfuscation of ideologies and the spirit of the age. […] This approach does not invoke subjectivism or liberalism, nor does it seek to do justice to reason by demonstrating the validity of certain objections. It is based on personal testimony and collective experience. This approach can be founded […] on the exemplary testimony of objectors facing condemnation, and on the experience of suffering caused by injustice […] When the objection is founded, the injustice is twofold: there is the injustice of the evil act permitted by the law, and the injustice of the condemnation of the objector. […] Thus, conscientious objection is also, and above all, a matter of courage and perseverance.

5. There remains a fifth way to resolve the mess caused by the coexistence of the two contradictory ends. It consists in ensuring that the provision of non-therapeutic acts is not imposed on the medical professions, but entrusted to voluntary persons within the specialized professions. […] This choice of reserving the practices in question to the private sector fits well with the liberal conception of society and conscientious objection (see the second way), but implies the persistence of a value judgment on these acts, at least as far as regards their non-therapeutic character. […]

In conclusion, […] the first [via], based on tolerance, seems a priori the easiest, but it is also the most fragile in the medium term. The second, which distinguishes the two levels of morality, seems to be in line with today’s society, but remains individualistic. The third, based on reason, is the most demanding: it constitutes a real conscientious objection since the objector claims to act in the name of the superiority of justice over the law. The fourth, which relies on experience, does not provide an immediate answer to theimpasse where the objector is located; it is a collective “way out,” as well as the fifth, which reorders the medical professions to their proper purpose […].