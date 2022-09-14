Home Health Conselice Group Medicine is back in operation
Good news for the inhabitants of Conselice. From Monday 19 September, the Group Medicine of Conselice will be operational again, thanks to the availability of a new doctor who has accepted the appointment following the transfer of Dr. Angela Petracca. The Ausl Romagna, following the unexpected transfer of a primary care doctor from Conselice, in order to guarantee the continuity of assistance in favor of citizens, had organized an outpatient clinic at the Casa della Salute managed by the Doctors of the Continuity of assistance, which therefore ceases from that date.

“A dutiful thanks to the director of our district Dr. Federica Boschi and to the head of Primary Care Dr. Mauro Marabini for perseveringly seeking the not easy solution – comments the mayor Paola Pula -, given the difficulty of finding freelance doctors available to carry out the role of general practitioner and thus having resolved the discomfort created following the resignation of Dr. Petracca “.

