Conselice turns into a swamp, dirty water and fetid air » ILMETEO.it

Emilia Romagna flood: Conselice turns into a swamp, dirty water and fetid air

Conselice flooded After the flood of recent days in Romagna, the Municipality of Conselice is invaded by a fetid smell in the air really da voltastomaco with the water turning dark brown, rotting here and there with opaque patches on the surface. A real swamp.

As reported above National newspaperin the neighborhood they call musicians (for the names of the streets) there is still almost a meter between submerged buildings and villas, where people have been locked up on the upper floors for almost a week, in the deserted streets between signs erected on the mud and with the noise of the amphibious vehicles of the fire brigade, the only ones that manage to get around together with dinghies and some tractors.

And according to experts, it will take at least 10 days for the water to drain completely in the currently 100% saturated underground.

