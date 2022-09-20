An inadequately balanced diet can cause a series of damage to health: here are the consequences of excess protein.

Eating too many proteins not good for health at all: take a quantity in excess of these substances, in fact, can cause serious danni to the organism. Let’s find out together what are the doses not to be exceeded and what are the possible consequences of an unbalanced diet, often followed without the advice of a professional.

High-protein diet: the possible damage of excess protein

In recent years we have witnessed a real process of demonization of carbohydrates.

Indiscriminately blamed as responsible for the accumulation of excess weight, they have often been excluded from DIY diets, with the belief that they can lose weight simply by avoiding foods such as pasta and bread.

Not surprisingly, the high-protein diet has gradually taken hold, establishing itself as a favorite diet for all those who wanted to lose a few pounds.

What is it about? There high-protein diet it is based on the reduction of carbohydrate consumption, combined with an increase in the intake of proteins and fats. It is a diet that must be carefully planned by a professional, based on a number of personal considerations relating to factors such as age, weight, lifestyle and health conditions.

For this, it cannot be adopted without any medical consultation: the risk of serious damage is just around the corner. What are the dangers to which the assimilation of excess proteins exposes us? Let’s find out together.

Kidney damage

Among the risks of the high-protein diet there are damage to the kidneys.

In fact, consuming too much protein can cause a condition known as hyperuricemia, or the increase in uric acid, which is the final product of protein metabolism.

Generally, this acid is filtered by the kidneys and eliminated in the urine. When its levels are too high, however, it risks accumulating without the possibility of being completely disposed of, causing the onset of kidney stones and colic.

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is also one of the risks of excess protein intake.

These substances, in fact, risk affecting the metabolism of calcium, compromising its absorption by the bones.

For this reason, a DIY high-protein diet would increase the risk of osteoporosis, increasing the possibility of bone fragility, fractures and other disorders affecting the skeletal system.

Liver damage

Finally, the last risk of an excessively high-protein diet relates to kidney health.

In particular, patients with previous pathologies, such as those suffering from liver cirrhosis and liver failure, are particularly vulnerable. For this, they are advised to follow a balanced diet, without any excess.