Vitamin D deficiency in thyroid nodules

Thyroid nodules are local growths in the thyroid, i.e. limited areas where the thyroid cells multiply more than in the rest of the organ. At least a third of the population in Germany is said to be affected – and studies show that a vitamin D deficiency could be involved in the problem.

There are cold and hot thyroid nodules: Cold nodules are quite inactive in terms of hormone production. In rare cases, they can degenerate and become thyroid cancer. Hot nodes are made up of very active thyroid tissue, which means that there is a lot of thyroid hormone production there.

Hot nodes can also lead to an overactive thyroid. In this case, the node is called an autonomic adenoma. Autonomous because the cells involved can no longer be told by the superordinate messenger substances when they should now produce thyroid hormones and how much of it. They are overactive and produce far too many hormones on their own.

Only in 5 percent of cases do thyroid nodules lead to symptoms such as a tight throat, hoarseness and difficulty swallowing. In a further 5 percent of cases, the nodules can contribute to the development of functional disorders of the thyroid gland (e.g. to the hyperfunction mentioned). In the vast majority of those affected, however, the thyroid is otherwise healthy, the nodules are only discovered by chance and remain without symptoms ( 2 ).

Risk factors and possible causes of thyroid nodules

Thyroid nodules are particularly common as a result of iodine deficiency. Women are affected 4 times more often than men. The risk factors also include the metabolic syndrome, which consists of obesity, insulin resistance (pre-diabetes), high blood pressure and elevated blood lipid levels. Exposure to pollutants and unfavorable eating habits can also promote the development of thyroid nodules.

Diagnosis of thyroid nodules

Thyroid nodules are diagnosed with ultrasound, which usually also shows whether the nodules are benign or malignant. Most thyroid nodules are benign. The probability of a benign lump turning into a malignant one is quite low, ranging from 7 to 15 percent (1).

For thyroid nodules: vitamin D levels often low

A Turkish study from spring 2022 examined whether there could also be a connection between vitamin D supply and the occurrence of thyroid nodules ( 1 ). Participants were 453 patients with thyroid nodules and 396 people without thyroid nodules. It turned out that the vitamin D levels in the patients with nodules were significantly lower than in the healthy people, suggesting that the vitamin D deficiency could also be involved in the development of the nodules.

In the group with the thyroid nodules, the vitamin D level averaged 12 µg/l, in the healthy control group it averaged 26.1 µg/l, i.e. more than double. However, values ​​from at least 30 µg/l are considered normal. From a naturopathic point of view, a value between 40 and 50 µg/l would be ideal. So even the healthy control group had relatively low vitamin D levels.

Similar results had already been shown in a few previous studies. At that time, too, the vitamin D level in people with thyroid nodules was below the normal values ​​( 4 ) ( 5 ) ( 6 ). On the other hand, high vitamin D levels appeared to have a protective effect (5).

In a 2014 study ( 3 ) the lower the vitamin D level, the larger the thyroid nodules were, which could not be confirmed in the present Turkish study.

Vitamin D deficiency: risk factor for thyroid cancer

Vitamin D is one of the fat-soluble vitamins, actually even more of a hormone, since vitamin D can be produced by the body itself (under favorable conditions), which is not the case with vitamins in general. Vitamin D is required by the body for the formation of other hormones, among other things, and also plays a crucial role in calcium and phosphorus metabolism, which is why it is so important for bone health. In addition, vitamin D is important for an efficient immune system and, in the case of tumors, inhibits their spread (metastasis) in the body.

It is therefore not surprising that a low vitamin D level is associated with an increased risk of thyroid cancer, i.e. a vitamin D deficiency is one of the risk factors for thyroid cancer.

One study showed that vitamin D levels were equally low in both benign and malignant nodules. No differences were found in this respect (4). In May 2022, on the other hand, a study was published with very old people (centenarians) in whom malignant nodules occurred conspicuously often together with particularly severe vitamin D deficiency ( 13 ).

How vitamin D might protect against thyroid nodules and cancer

It is known from in vitro and animal studies that vitamin D can prevent degeneration, since the vitamin stimulates cell differentiation and at the same time inhibits the spread of tumors and their penetration into other organs and tissues ( 7 ).

Cell differentiation means that a cell specializes, i.e. develops from a stem cell in order to be able to take on certain tasks in the body. The cell itself does not decide in which area it has to specialize. On the other hand, it receives appropriate impulses (commands) from the cells surrounding it and various hormones.

Cancer cells hardly react to these further training and specialization impulses, so they are no longer interested in working for the organism, instead they only react to growth stimuli. Vitamin D tries to counteract this ignorance and to reawaken the reaction to differentiation impulses. A similar mechanism of action of vitamin D would also be conceivable in those cells that form benign nodules in the thyroid gland.

In addition, vitamin D can inhibit the formation of the neurotransmitter cAMP, which would otherwise trigger the release of TSH, a hormone that in turn stimulates the thyroid nodes to grow ( 8 ) ( 9 ).

Some studies have shown that the higher the TSH level, the lower the vitamin D level ( 10 ) ( 11 ). Also in the Turkish study described, the thyroid nodule patients with their low vitamin D levels had slightly higher TSH levels than those without nodules and with higher vitamin D levels.

Nodules due to hypothyroidism and iodine deficiency

An elevated TSH value is also an indication of hypothyroidism, which is usually also a cause of the formation of iodine deficiency-related nodules. Because if there is a lack of thyroid hormones in the body due to the iodine deficiency-related hypofunction, the TSH value increases in order to stimulate the thyroid gland to be more productive.

This now enlarges or multiplies its cells in order to be able to use the little iodine that is available in the best possible way. The enlargement and multiplication of the cells can take place in the entire organ (one then speaks of a goiter (= goiter)) or just in places, so that one or more nodes form.

Poor kidney values ​​with thyroid nodules

Another interesting observation is that there appears to be an association between renal function and the propensity for thyroid nodules, particularly those associated with an underactive thyroid ( 12 ). Because people with thyroid nodules also had poorer kidney values ​​(1) (GFR/glomerular filtration rate, which can be used to assess the performance of the kidneys).

In the case of thyroid nodules, the kidney values ​​should therefore always be checked (especially since the inactive vitamin D is first activated in the kidneys to form the effective vitamin D), so that measures to strengthen the kidneys (see kidney cleansing) can be implemented in good time, although it is still unclear whether Thyroid nodules affect the kidneys or, conversely, whether impaired kidney function could promote the formation of nodules in the thyroid.

Vitamin D in thyroid nodules

