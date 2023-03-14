March 15th is Back Health Day. The day of action has existed since 2002 and should actually apply to every day, because back health becomes a challenge, especially in times of desk jobs and lack of exercise. Prevention and mindfulness should therefore take center stage. At best, these five habits should be internalized or thrown overboard.

Back pain is a widespread disease

“Back pain affects the majority of the population: around 85 percent of all adults have suffered from back pain at least once,” writes the Bertelsmann Foundation Fact check back analysis. And it doesn’t stop with one-off complaints. Two out of three patients suffer from pain again and again.

Time to do something for your back!

Preventing back pain: 5 mistakes to avoid

1. Mistake: Sitting incorrectly

Much of society spends the working day sitting. However, office work puts a strain on the sensitive lumbar spine.

Sitting correctly is therefore essential for a healthy back. The motto “belly in, chest out” does not solve the problem. The best sitting position for the spine is always the next one! If you want to get through the day in the office without pain, you should pay attention to the right ergonomics at the workplace.

2. Mistake: Carrying too heavy

One Study by the British Association of Chiropractors shows that around 50 percent of all women suffer from back pain because of their handbag.

It is therefore quite possible that the tense shoulders do not come from sitting at the computer. Men also like to grab holdalls instead of suitcases when travelling.

However, the one-sided strain caused by carrying a bag is really hard on the body. Therefore: Better on backpacks or with a lot of luggage trolley case “change over”.

3rd Mistake: Unhealthy Eating

A healthy and varied diet supports the whole body. If the machine body gets bad fuel, the body called the back will rot faster. Vitamins and minerals supply muscles or joints with valuable nutrients and strengthen them holistically.

Eating healthy every day doesn’t have to be a science. If you make sure you eat plenty of vegetables and fruit, whole grains and healthy fats, for example linseed oil, linseed, nuts and fatty fish, you are doing a lot right.

Don’t forget to drink too! Because fit intervertebral discs need liquid. Still water, lemon water and unsweetened tea are best. Alcohol, fruit juices and soft drinks should only be consumed in moderation.