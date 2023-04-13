In the video above you can see: These tricks help with migraines in a flash

In Germany, around 54 million people suffer from temporary or persistent headaches. That is around 70 percent of the population. Women are affected slightly more often than men. The causes are varied and still not sufficiently researched. Scientists from Texas have now investigated to what extent the so-called circadian rhythm plays a role, also known colloquially as the inner clock.

The circadian rhythm usually lasts 24 hours. A typical example is the sleep-wake cycle. The processes in the body are influenced by hormones, but also by external factors such as light. For example, daylight and darkness as well as the release of the sleep hormone melatonin influence our sleep-wake cycle.

Die Researchers evaluated 72 headache studies. the aim was circadian characteristics of

cluster headache and

and migraine

to investigate.

Cluster headache are unilateral, very strong pain attacks, especially in the area behind the eyes and in the forehead and temple region. If left untreated, this can last between 15 and 180 minutes.

migraine is a paroxysmal headache that recurs at irregular intervals. It often occurs unilaterally on one side of the head, but can spread to the other side of the head. Migraine attacks can last from a few hours to three days.

Cluster headaches usually occur at the same time of day

In their analysis, the researchers found that 70.5 percent of people with cluster headaches got them at the same time of day. Usually between 9pm and 3am. Also more common in spring and autumn.

Lower melatonin and increased cortisol levels were also found.

Melatonin is the so-called sleep hormone. If there is too little, sleep disturbances can occur.

is the so-called sleep hormone. If there is too little, sleep disturbances can occur. The stress hormone Cortisol keeps us awake, so it can also have a negative effect on our sleep.

Also migraines often at the same time

A connection to the circadian rhythm was also found in 50.1 percent of those affected by migraines. The attacks were strongest during the day, but very rarely at night between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. In addition, migraines occur more frequently between April and October.

People with migraines have also been found to have low levels of melatonin, even during an attack.

The researchers also looked at studies using genetic analysis. They found that there is a connection between the two types of headache and certain genes that are responsible for the circadian rhythm.

What do the results mean in concrete terms?

“The data suggest that both headache disorders are strongly circadian at several levels, particularly cluster headache,” said study author and neurologist Mark Joseph Burish American Academy of Neurology. This also underscores the importance of the hypothalamus – “the area of ​​the brain that houses the primary biological clock”.

According to Burish, the study results demonstrate the potential of “circadian-based treatments for headache disorders.” This can include medication at certain times of the day or behavioral therapies for those affected.

As a limitation, the study authors themselves state that they had no information about factors that could influence the circadian cycle. These include medication, night shift work or psychological problems. Further studies are necessary.