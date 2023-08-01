Constantly swollen legs in summer? These seven tips will help

At the end of a warm summer day there is just the need to put your feet up. The good news is that this isn’t the only thing you can do if you have heavy legs.

Puuuhh, that’s hot! The summer heat makes things difficult for the body. Perhaps you are one of those people whose legs and feet swell and feel heavy on hot days.

How does this happen? “The blood vessels in the body expand when it is warm,” says Ursula Funke, a pharmacist in Wiesbaden. Blood circulation slows down, veins lose elasticity. This allows fluid to flow into the feet and legs. Because the return flow via the veins does not work so well, they then swell.

This is why women are more likely to have swollen legs

“Women are more affected than men,” says Funke. This is because they have weaker connective tissue. In it, the veins have less support when the heat is persistent.

If you keep getting swollen legs and feet, it is better to have the cause clarified by a doctor. Because the symptoms can also indicate serious diseases of the heart, liver or kidneys. If you only occasionally have heavy legs and feet in summer, these tips will help:

1. Incorporate movement – ​​also in the office

“People often move too little,” says naturopath René Gräber from Preetz (Schleswig-Holstein). Heat, in particular, tempts many people not to move in order not to sweat more. Movement stimulates the blood circulation in the body – this can make your legs feel better.

When working at a desk, it helps to get up and walk around more often. This also works during a phone call. And at the desk itself? “Keep rocking your feet and toes back and forth,” advises Ursula Funke. And: Draw a big eight on the floor with the big toe of one foot, then do the same with the big toe of the other foot.

Even a walk in the evening or a non-demanding fitness training get the blood circulation going – and are therefore also a blessing for legs and feet.

2. Cycling – but on your back

One exercise that doesn’t take much: Lie on your back for a quiet minute, then cycle with your legs in the air. The exercise should last at least 30 seconds.

Another option: Circle the foot: lift one leg up and circle the foot in and out from the ankle.

3. Put your feet up

If you put your feet up, accumulated liquid can drain off easily. “Perfect is an alternation of lying up and movement,” says Ursula Funke. At night, it makes sense to elevate your legs in bed a little higher than your head.

4. Refresh legs with cold water

René Gräber recommends a cold lower leg shower once or twice a day, which is one of the Kneipp treatments. Let cold water run over your lower legs with the shower hose, first up the left front side of the foot, then up the left back side of the foot. Then it’s the other leg’s turn.

According to Gräber, if you have cold feet, you should avoid a lower leg cast for the time being. “In that case, go for a walk beforehand until your feet are warm.”

5. Drink a lot

Drinking a lot also makes it easier for the blood to circulate throughout the body. At the same time, this helps to drain the tissue – even if that sounds contradictory at first.

Mineral water and herbal teas are ideal. Better to avoid alcohol. Especially on hot days there is a risk that it can lead to circulatory problems.

6. Avoid heavy dishes

Avoid heavy and high-calorie meals, which puts unnecessary strain on the body in the heat – and thus on legs and feet. Light, wholesome food with lots of fruit and vegetables is ideal when the temperatures are high.

7. Comfortable shoes – or none at all

Flat and comfortable shoes relieve the veins in the legs on hot days – in contrast to shoes with high heels.

And: Take off your shoes and walk barefoot more often during the day, advises René Gräber. The day can begin with walking barefoot in the morning when there is still dew on the lawn in the garden. “After that, just wipe off the dew and let your feet dry naturally,” says Gräber.

If nothing helps at all, support stockings can be a good – if not necessarily comfortable – remedy. Because the stockings put pressure on the veins and thus help to transport the blood from the legs to the heart. “But support stockings should really only be the last resort when it’s hot,” says Ursula Funke.

