Constantly tired? Five foods rob your body of important iron

Constantly tired, dizzy and hair loss – iron deficiency should not be ignored and if in doubt you should consult a doctor. Read here which popular foods remove iron from your body.

Even though you went to bed on time last night, do you only see dark circles when you look in the mirror in the morning? Are you feeling drained and don’t know why? Do you ever get dizzy?

Then iron deficiency could be to blame. The trace element plays an important role in cell formation and cell respiration. This means: If we take in oxygen via the lungs, hemoglobin is bound with the help of iron and distributed via the blood throughout the body to generate energy in the cells. The muscles are also supplied with energy in this way. If this process is disturbed, we suffer.

You can identify an iron deficiency by these symptoms

Pallor Fatigue Diseases of the skin and mucous membranes Lack of energy Reduced hair growth Brittle nails

Precisely because the symptoms are diverse and not always clear, it is important to see a doctor. Because the only way to detect a deficiency is through a blood analysis. The protein ferritin is crucial here. It is the standard measure of the amount of iron stored in the human body.

Iron deficiency is more common in women

Values ​​vary by gender. Women are affected in 80 percent of cases. Studies from the USA and Europe show: 15 to 20 percent of all women of menstrual age suffer from iron deficiency. Of these, 3 percent are affected by anemia (low blood count).

The good news is that iron deficiency can often be prevented with the right diet. The bad news: There are foods that remove iron from the body. You should remember this, because once there is an iron deficiency, the iron usually has to be substituted with medication.

Black tea and coffee – inhibit iron absorption in the body

The fact that black tea and coffee are among the classic iron robbers is due to the tannins. Reason: The vegetable tannins inhibit the absorption of iron from the food.

If you still cannot do without, you should only enjoy both drinks two hours after your last meal. This is especially true for people who are already suffering from an iron deficiency.

Whole grain products – simple trick makes them better

Foods containing phytic acid form compounds with iron, which reduces its absorption in the body. The substance is found in whole grain and soy products. But also in corn and rice.

A little trick: If you soak the grain before eating, the phytic acid is reduced.

Cocoa, chocolate and spinach

Cocoa and spinach also contain oxalate, which limits iron absorption in the intestine.

