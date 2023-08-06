Constantly watering eyes: what could it be due to? Possible causes and remedies, when to seek medical attention

Why do my eyes often water continuously? What is the cause of this ailment, what remedies and when is it necessary to consult a doctor?

L’ Epifora it is the condition that occurs when the eyes or, only one, tear constantly and excessively. It is an annoying condition that can become highly disabling to the point of compromising the daily performance of activities such as work. Or contact with loved ones. First of all, as soon as the annoyance occurs, it is necessary to contact theoftalmologo, who – through an accurate analysis of the symptoms and the cause of onset – will be able to indicate the most suitable therapy and cure.

The disease usually occurs more frequently in over 65 but it is not infrequent that it also appears in younger subjects due, for example, to conjunctivitis. Or in the case of dry eye syndrome or even in the case of aocclusion of the nasolacrimal duct. The symptomatology is full and varies in intensity also depending on the degree of severity and the triggering cause.

How do you cure eyes that water continuously?

The diagnosis is made by the ophthalmologist through a specialist and following the same, the professional will indicate the most appropriate treatment for solving the problem. Sometimes, the cause can also be an ibacterial or viral respiratory tract infection, such as a simple cold and an allergy but also one blepharitis.

The known causes are due to a narrowing of the vessels that drain the tears in the nose. Or to an overproduction of tears caused by external factors. For example, severe eye irritation or a supervening circumstance that does not allow you to blink.

In these cases, the affected person complains of a decline in vision and one foreign body sensation in the eye. Furthermore, the latter appear tired, sore and irritated. It is necessary to immediately resort to the help of the specialist and in the meantime try to rest the eyes. For example by refraining, where possible, from repeated activities in front of monitors or high-brightness screens. And avoid contact with dust and other potentially harmful agents.

If the eyes should water slightly and the annoyance shouldn’t represent an obstacle to everyday life, how palliative you can use some natural remediessuch as for example warm compresses on the eyes with chamomile which is calming and soothing and has an action antibacterial antioxidant. As mentioned, these are systems that can only alleviate the symptoms, and that in no case should replace medical advice.

