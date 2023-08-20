Constipation: causes, remedies and how to fight the problem naturally

Constipation is a widespread problem, which can strike at any age, but which shouldn’t be underestimated, especially if it becomes chronic. However, it is possible to fix it.

It certainly happened to everyone, and perhaps more than once in their life, to suffer from constipation, also known as constipation, a term which indicates a difficulty o infrequent evacuation, which can also be accompanied by the sensation of not feeling the intestines have emptied completely. Those who suffer from it frequently should not be afraid to talk to their doctor, also to identify the causes. It is indeed about a problem that affects about 15% of the population, especially women, but which can get worse over the years.

Generally we cannot speak of constipation if we have at least three bowel movements during the week. However, it cannot be defined as a real disturbance when the situation occurs in a transient way (many, for example, experience it during a holiday period due to a change in environment) or if it is the consequence of a stressful phase. In this case you can try to remedy by drinking a glass of water containing flax seeds.

Constipation: understanding the causes is essential

Once you realize you suffer from constipation. it is important to try to understand what they may be causeknowing full well how this is primary to locate the remedy most suitable. One must generally distinguish between transient fatigue and chronic fatigue.

The transient tiredness she shouldn’t always worry, but she still deserves not to be underestimated. For example, it can be found by women in pregnancy, but also those who lead a particularly sedentary lifestyle, as well as those who do not have a diet that includes all the necessary nutrients, including the minimum amount of water. In other cases, however, it is found after prolonged use of antibiotics or as a result of surgery.

The chronic constipationhowever, it can turn out harmful to the organism and always deserves medical attention. In most situations, in fact, it can be the consequence of certain pathologies, such as diabetes, neurological diseases, Parkinson’s disease, colorectal cancer, diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease and intestinal motor dysfunction and/or or anorectals. There are also some medications that can cause it as a side effect, such as antidepressants, anesthetics, antacids, anticholinergics, and pain relievers.

Between symptoms that can lead us to think we suffer from it there is not only the reduced number of evacuations, but also an excessive effort during defecation, the sensation of incomplete evacuation, a sense of anal obstruction or blockage, the presence of hard feces (“goat” ) and the need, especially if frequent, to use manual maneuvers or aids such as enemas and suppositories.

The most effective remedies

Without getting too alarmed, it is still possible heal from such a problem as constipation, even if it is chronic. In some cases that may be enough change some of your habits, such as eating at more regular times, which ends up promoting intestinal well-being; dedicate the right amount of time to intestinal functions (hurry does not help), preferably in the morning after breakfast, as well as not ignoring stimuli; do physical activity more or less constantly; give the body a fair intake of liquids (at least two liters of water a day), in order to reduce the chances of experiencing dehydration.

Many can then also resort totaking laxatives, even sporadica, if it is seen that the disorder persists, in addition to taking supplements containing fibres, which soften the faeces, facilitating their expulsion thanks to their ability to attract water.

L’pay attention to your diet remains fundamental, however, through a diet containing fruits and vegetables on a regular basis. Among the best fruits there is kiwi, especially for breakfast, as well as bran, perhaps to add to yogurt. Also not to be discarded are the Belgian endive, turnip greens, artichokes, pan-sautéed turnip greens, whole grains and all dried fratta, including figs.

