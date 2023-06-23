Constipation: how to fight it naturally, without resorting to medicines

Many suffer from it, but few know the natural remedies to counteract constipation without medicine: it’s very easy.

Constipation is a very common disorder, to counter it you can take advantage of some natural remedies that facilitate intestinal transit.

Not only medicines then, there are other options that concern products with natural benefitsbehaviors and special preparations that have excellent validity.

The causes of constipation are many, but there are solutions that can change the quality of life.

Constipation: how to fight it naturally

Failure to empty the intestines is very annoying but can also lead to health problems. Sometimes it is caused by anxiety, stress, obstructive disorders, neurological disorders, muscle problems or the digestive system. Care should be taken if there are other symptoms such as bleeding, vomiting, continuous diarrhea, anemia. In these cases, a medical consultation is advisable because it could be a sign of other pathologies.

I natural remedies they are the ones recommended when there is no real pathology and it is just a question of difficulties. In general, it is useful to acquire some good habits:

Don’t put it off if you need to go to the bathroom, inhibit emptying involves abnormal stimulation to the rectum;Avoid overexertion leading to abnormal pelvic floor contraction;Exercise regularlyeven just a walk to stimulate motility;Drink a lot of waterat least 2 liters per day;Get lots of fiber of food type therefore fruit, vegetables, legumes, bran;Always take the oil in the diet.

Among the natural remedies there are herbal preparations and supplements which help a lot, in particular linseed based teas are very helpful, even mallow has a laxative power. They are fundamental from a food point of view: bran, whole grains, green leafy vegetables, dried fruit, flax seeds. A little trick is to take it in the morning a mix of whole grains in the form of natural granola or oats, with Greek yogurt, flaxseed and kiwi. The association of these foods favors intestinal transit and also helps to regulate defecation.

The abdominal exercises they are very important, a natural remedy that is rarely thought of. These allow you to have better control over all the surrounding muscles and are essential for those suffering from constipation. It’s important to do them even ten minutes a day. With these precautions the intestinal transit will improve immediately. In addition, lactic ferments can also be taken to regulate the apparatus and its functioning, especially for those who suffer from swelling and other disorders also related to digestion and pain located in the lower abdomen.

