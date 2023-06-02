Home » Constipation: Which makes it easier to relieve
Health

Constipation: Which makes it easier to relieve

by admin
Constipation: Which makes it easier to relieve

Get your gut back on track. A high-fiber diet and exercise can do you good. © Getty Images / sorbetto

When defecation becomes a pain, laxatives can help. We tell you when it makes sense to use it and which over-the-counter remedies are suitable and cheap.

Constipation: Nobody likes to talk about it, although almost one in five adults suffers from it at some point, most commonly women and the elderly. If you are worried, you should know that constipation is unpleasant, but rarely dangerous. And often it is very helpful to change your lifestyle. Our drug experts say what is important and name the best drugs. We also explain why laxatives are not a permanent solution and how to get off them.

Bowel movements don’t have to be every day

Doctors assume constipation if the person concerned only has a bowel movement twice a week or less. However, this also applies if someone is able to defecate regularly but only with heavy straining and has particularly hard, lumpy stools or has the feeling that they have not gotten rid of everything. If the symptoms last longer than three months, the constipation is considered chronic. Approximately one in ten has such persistent problems.

Select offer and read on

  • All articles from test and Finanztest

  • More than 37,500 tests

  • Fund and ETF database

  • Tips on insurance and pensions

  • 50% discount for print subscribers

See also  Daniela Rodriguez dies after being hit by her own car

You may also like

The Health Tour arrives in Sanremo – Sanità

If you want to lose weight quickly, just...

Sudden food allergies: what are the alarming symptoms

AOK family study: Children in Schleswig-Holstein rarely do...

Rania in black (and there’s a reason), Kate...

Selfie in the sun without protection? Watch out...

symptoms and tests to do – breaking latest...

If you want to lose weight quickly, just...

DNA damage repaired by antioxidant enzymes. « Medicine...

Brush your teeth before or after breakfast? The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy