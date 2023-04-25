“Constitution is founded on Resistance”

“We are a great peoplecapable of remaining united in the face of emergencies and which, if necessary, today as yesterday, is capable of overcoming any division”. Silvio Berlusconi in a note released on the eve of April 25, while the leader of Forza Italia is still hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

“In 2009, a few weeks after the terrible earthquake that hit L’Aquila, I went to Onna to celebrate Liberation Day – writes the former prime minister – I had chosen that small town in Abruzzo, which had been the scene of a terrible massacre operated by the Nazis during the war and which had suffered profound damage and serious losses from the earthquake, because I had seen in the impulse of solidarity that had united all Italians with the affected populations, the same spirit that many years before had allowed Italy to rise again from the ruins of the war. On that occasion I recalled the ‘spirit of national unity’ which animated all the protagonists of the resistance who knew how to set aside the deepest differences, political, religious, social, to fight together a battle of civilization and freedom for themselves themselves and for their children”.

“Catholics and communists, liberals and socialists, monarchists and shareholders, and with them the soldiers who have remained faithful not to a political idea but to the honor of the country, even if moved by profoundly different ideals and a different vision of the future of the nation, faced with a common drama, wrote, each for their own part, but with equal dignity and passion, a great page in our history. An extraordinary page on which our Constitution is based, a bulwark of our freedoms and rights“, goes on.

“We are a great people, capable of remaining united in the face of emergencies and who, if necessary, today as yesterday, are capable of overcoming all divisions and conflicts to achieve the good of Italy and the Italians. This is a heritage , a founding principle of our civil coexistence, which belongs to all Italians, without exception. The anniversary of April 25, 1945 is therefore an opportunity to reflect on the past, but also to think about the present and the future of our wonderful country. And therefore: Long live April 25, the feast of freedom, peace and democracy. The celebration of all Italians who love freedom and want to stay free!”.