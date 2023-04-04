news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 04 APR – Forty-eight people are being investigated by the Monza prosecutor’s office on charges of aggravated fraud against the state, self-laundering and undue compensation of fictitious credits, in the context of building bonuses, following an investigation by the Guardia of Finance.



The suspects, in particular an accountant and statutory auditor from Monza, one from Treviso and one from Naples, would have set up a network of fraudulent transfer of credits deriving from the bonuses, which they would then monetize.



Involved 48 companies based in various regions, seized assets for 90 million euros, including apartments and villas and current accounts, including foreign ones.



The investigation by the Economic-Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Monza, started from anomalies and risk alerts that emerged with respect to a Calabrian accountant with a house in Brianza, who would have bought credits from dozens of people for ‘bonus’ building interventions facade 90%’ and “eco bonus 65%”, for a value of 13 million euros, making items immediately after “chain” transfers of the same credits, mostly on the same day, then monetized at Poste Italiane.



The fraudulent system, according to the investigations, managed by several people through the establishment of 48 companies with tax domicile in thirteen Italian regions, in order to be able to create and circulate non-existent tax credits and obtain huge liquidity, has worked on the transfer of tax credits between 2020 and November 2021. (ANSA).

