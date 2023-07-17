Construction of Gymnasium in Saint John: Delays and Disputes Surrounding the Project

Municipal Administration Faces Criticism Over Delayed Construction of Gymnasium in Arezzo

Arezzo, 17 July 2023 – The Saint John area in the northern part of Arezzo has become the center of controversy as the construction of a gymnasium has been delayed, causing frustration among students and local associations. Citizens are demanding answers from the municipal administration about the current status of the project and when it will be completed.

The Sangiovannesi civic lists have already raised their concerns by submitting an inquiry to the city council. They plan to address the issue in the upcoming meeting and seek clarity on the matter. The sports facility has been embroiled in a long-standing dispute between the Province of Arezzo and the municipal administration, leaving citizens in the dark about the progress of the construction.

The citizens, frustrated by the lack of transparency, point out that the Municipality was supposed to have signed the contract for the gymnasium’s construction by 30 June, but the deadline has passed without any developments. “We are now in July, and when we raised the issue of the agreement’s expiration, we were told that the important thing is to complete it by 2025,” said the minority group from the Sangiovannesi civic lists.

The citizens demand a credible schedule for the construction and clarification on how the total cost of the project will be covered. The Province’s contribution alone does not seem sufficient. After waiting for 17 years, the civic lists emphasize the need for a clear timeline. They argue that establishing a commission to investigate the administrative mismanagement would have been the logical step, which they had previously requested. However, the situation in San Giovanni has become increasingly frustrating, and the blame is being placed on the Democratic Party.

The civic lists remind the municipal administration of the agreement between the Municipality of San Giovanni and the Province of Arezzo, which was signed on 30 August 2021. According to the agreement, the Vadi administration was supposed to announce the execution plan by 31 December of the same year. However, this communication never took place, effectively violating one of the terms of the agreement.

Consequently, the minority group asks the mayor for a detailed timeline and plan of action to ensure that the gymnasium is completed no later than 30 June 2025, as stipulated in the agreement with the Province of Arezzo. The citizens hope that the municipal administration will address their concerns and provide answers promptly to avoid further delays and disappointment.

