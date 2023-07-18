Construction Sites Progress for New Montale High School and Gymnasium in Pontedera

Construction Progresses for New Montale High School Campus

Tuesday, 18 July 2023 – 12:45

Construction efforts for the new Montale High School campus on Via Puccini are well underway, with the goal of completing the transfer by the summer of 2025. The new school is set to be inaugurated for the 2025/2026 school year.

According to Francesco Mori, the councilor for school policies, the interventions are proceeding on schedule under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr). The Province, responsible for school construction in secondary schools, is providing regular updates, and there is constant communication with the Department of Public Works.

Mori stated, “Continuing on this path, in September 2025, the new high school will be ready for the students of Via Puccini.”

In addition to the construction of the new high school, the Province has secured a loan of €4.7 million for the realization of a new gym. This funding was obtained through the Pnrr tender. The gym will serve both the new Montale High School and ITI Marconi.

Mori added, “That project is also progressing. The structure will house a sports area, which is expected to be ready between 2025 and 2026, in line with the Pnrr timeline. It will not only provide spaces for physical activity during school hours but potentially also for sports clubs in Pontedera and Valdera.”

Managing space during the construction period may be challenging, but Mori sees it as a positive sign of a vibrant and active city. He stated, “If this incessant need for space did not exist, it would mean that the city has settled down. On the contrary, it is lively and dynamic. If we complete these steps for the new high school and the new gymnasium in two or three years, we will provide a great response and continue to envision the development of the school village as a real campus for the education of the young.”

The Montale High School campus construction project is eagerly anticipated by the community, as it will provide modern facilities and create a conducive learning environment for the students. With the construction on track, it seems that the vision of a new and improved school is becoming a reality.