The vaccination obligation introduced for Covid for healthcare personnel does not constitute an unreasonable or disproportionate measure if the objective is to prevent the spread of the virus and to safeguard the functionality of the healthcare system. The Constitutional Court underlines this in the reasons for sentence No. 14 of 2023, pronounced on December 1st last year and which was filed today.
Furthermore, the provision, for workers employed in residential, social-welfare and social-health facilities, of the vaccination obligation for the prevention of Sars-Cov-2 infection rather than that of undergoing the relative diagnostic tests (so-called swab), did not constitute an unreasonable or disproportionate solution to the available scientific data. The Constitutional Court underlines this in sentence n.15 of 2023 (editor Stefano Petitti) filed today and pronounced on December 1st of last year.
|
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA