The vaccination obligation introduced for Covid for healthcare personnel does not constitute an unreasonable or disproportionate measure if the objective is to prevent the spread of the virus and to safeguard the functionality of the healthcare system. The Constitutional Court underlines this in the reasons for sentence No. 14 of 2023, pronounced on December 1st last year and which was filed today.

Furthermore, the provision, for workers employed in residential, social-welfare and social-health facilities, of the vaccination obligation for the prevention of Sars-Cov-2 infection rather than that of undergoing the relative diagnostic tests (so-called swab), did not constitute an unreasonable or disproportionate solution to the available scientific data. The Constitutional Court underlines this in sentence n.15 of 2023 (editor Stefano Petitti) filed today and pronounced on December 1st of last year.

“The sentences filed today by the judges of the Constitutional Court in the matter of obligation vaccinale they constitute a great recognition of the reasons of science and the protection of collective health“. Thus the president of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, Filippo Anelli, comments on the decisions of the Consulta regarding the obligation vaccinale anti-Covid for healthcare workers.
“The reasons of science on the effectiveness of vaccini for the protection of the population have been recognized – continues Anelli – as witnessed by the adhesion of the vast majority of Italians, who have undergone the vaccination, and by the 470,000 Italian doctors and dentists who have fulfilled the obligation vaccinale: 99.2%, i.e. almost all. Indeed, the Court held that the choice made by the legislator in order to prevent the spread of the virus, by limiting its circulation, cannot be considered either unreasonable or disproportionate. And this in light of the epidemiological data and available scientific evidence”. The Court, explains Anelli, “clearly reiterated that article 32 of the Constitution entrusts the legislator with the task of reconciling the right to health of the individual with the coexisting right of others and therefore with the interest of the community. And this in consideration of the constitutional importance of health as an interest of the community”.

