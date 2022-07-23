Listen to the audio version of the article

Consumer electronics continues to grow but very little. According to Gfk data, for Italy the first part of the year was slightly positive for the consumer technology market with a turnover that reached 6.4 billion euros (+ 0.7%). After a record 2021, the first signs of a slowdown can be seen. If we compare the data with the pre-pandemic period we can, however, note a very strong growth (+ 18.7%) compared to the same period of 2019. Without the tow of TV and decoders, the company explains, the market would show a trend negative compared to 2021 (-2.9%).

Smartphones are stable in Italy

Online sales performed better than sales in physical stores (+ 5.2% compared to -0.8%) and continue to grow in terms of weight, reaching 25.7% of the total turnover generated, against 24 , 6% of the period January-May 2021 and 24.2% of the total year 2021. Analyzing the other sectors, we record a slightly negative trend for the sector of large and small household appliances (respectively -0.5% and -0.8 %) while telephony shows a slight growth (+ 0.7%) and is confirmed as the most important sector in terms of turnover, with a weight on the total of 34%.

In the world, on the other hand, smartphone sales are falling

Globally, the smartphone market continues to contract after a positive 2021.

According to data from the analysis company Canalys, in the second quarter of 2022, there was a -9% compared to the same period last year. The crisis in the sector is not explained only by the reduced sales volumes, but also by the choices of consumers who are beginning to abandon the mid-range of the market to move towards the low one, thus further affecting the margins of companies that sell top of the range. .

As for market shares, the only ones to see an increase are Samsung and Apple. According to Runar Bjorhovde, Research Analyst at Canalys, companies faced weak demand, which led to rethinking quarterly strategies. Rising inflation and the build-up of inventories have led manufacturers to “re-evaluate their portfolios” for the remainder of 2022. For analysts, the 9% decline is also influenced by the high demand of twelve months ago, when after the difficult 2020, the sector had benefited from a strong surge in consumption.