This was revealed by a new study published in Nature Medicine by an American research team, the results of which underline the need for further research on the safety of this sugar substitute.

Consuming erythritol, a popular, low-calorie sweetener, is associated with a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes. This was revealed by a new study by the American Cleveland Clinic published in the scientific journal Nature Medicinethe results of which underline the need for further research on the safety of this sugar substitute. Widely used to sweeten foods and beverages, erythritol is a sugar alcohol (polyalcohol) like sorbitol and xylitol that looks and tastes like sugar and is known to be safe, although little is known about the effects of its consumption. long term.

The sweetener erythritol associated with a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes

The new analysis, which involved over 4,000 people in the United States and Europehighlighted that subjects with higher levels of erythritol in the blood “were at high risk of experiencing a serious adverse cardiac event such as heart attack, stroke, or death” they specify the authors of the research, who also examined the effects of adding erythritol directly to blood samples or isolated platelets. These tests showed that erythritol made “platelets easier to activate” and capable of forming clots. Preclinical studies, the scholars report, have confirmed that the intake of erythritol increases clot formation.

“Sweeteners like erythritol have rapidly risen in popularity in recent years, but More research into their long-term effects is needed Stanley Hazen, senior author of the study and chair of the Department of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences at the Lerner Research Institute and co-head of Preventive Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said in a statement. Cardiovascular disease accumulates over time and is the leading cause of death globally. We need to make sure the foods we eat are not hidden contributors”.

What is erythritol, the zero calorie sweetener

Erythritol is a common substitute for table sugar (sucrose) used as a sweetener in various foods and beverages low calorie, low carbohydrate and low sugar. Since its consumption induces a minor increase in blood glucose, products containing erythritol “are often recommended for people suffering from obesity, diabetes or metabolic syndrome and are looking for options to help manage their sugar or calorie intake – the researchers point out – . People with these conditions are also at higher risk of adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke”.

Erythritol occurs naturally in foods of plant origin, such as fruit, and is produced industrially through the fermentation of corn. After ingestion, the Cleveland Clinic explains, it is poorly metabolized by the body and enters the bloodstream, only to be disposed of mainly through the urine. The human body naturally creates low amounts of erythritol, therefore any additional consumption can stack up.

The authors emphasize the importance of follow-up studies to confirm the findings in the general population and fill in the limitations of their analysis, including that it is a clinical observational study demonstrating association and not causality. “Our study indicates that when participants consumed an artificially sweetened beverage with an amount of erythritol found in many processed foodsmarkedly elevated levels in the blood are seen for days – levels well above those seen to increase the risk of clotting – added Dr. Hazen – . It is important that they come conducted further safety studies to examine the long-term effects of artificial sweeteners in general, and erythritol in particular, on the risks of heart attack and stroke, particularly in people at highest risk of cardiovascular disease”.