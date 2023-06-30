Contact lenses on vacation: advantages, risks, rules to follow

Contact lenses (or Lac) are small transparent lenses in the shape of a hemispherical cap which are applied directly to the surface of the eye (particularly on the cornea) and are used to compensate for the most common visual defects come myopia, astigmatism, farsightedness, presbyopia. They can be rigid (although six are rapidly falling out of use), semi-rigid, soft, made of polymers, hydrogels, silicone hydrogels, or other materials. Contact lenses can also be daily, i.e. disposable, or have a longer duration, therefore weekly, fortnightly, monthly, half-yearly, yearly.

In this article

Contact lenses: all the advantages

Contact lenses or eyeglasses? Although one choice does not exclude the other and you can alternate their use, there are however some situations in which the use of contact lenses can help improve visual performance. To illustrate the benefits is Zeiss Vision Care Italia.

Better peripheral vision

Compared to glasses, contact lenses allow you to enjoy better peripheral vision. Moving with the eyes, the Lacs offer optimal visibility; glasses, on the other hand, tend to block the field of vision and reflect the sun’s rays.

Perfect in any weather condition

Unlike glasses, the lenses do not fog up and they do not undergo any modification as temperatures vary. They are the ideal choice if you want to carry out outdoor activities, regardless of the weather conditions.

Freedom of movement during sport

Contact lenses are perfect for training because they stay in place and allow you to focus on the goal to be achieved. Eyeglasses, on the other hand, can fog up and slide down your nose, making it more difficult to exercise.

UV protection

Today, technology allows you to buy contact lenses with filtro UV to protect the eyes from ultraviolet rays, which could cause yellowing of the crystalline and favor the onset of an early cataract.

Contact lenses on vacation: instructions for use

Particular attention must be paid to the management of contact lenses during the summer season. The light-heartedness typical of the period, which it can lead to being less attentive and precise in eye care, associated with increased risk factors (strong concentration of ultraviolet rays, dehydration, presence of irritating substances such as salt, sand and chlorine), explain why, in this period, those who use these devices are more prone to report injuries, inflammation or infections to the cornea. The experts of Bavaria Clinicin fact, confirm that eye and vision problems increase by 25% during the summer months, mainly due to the use of contact lenses in water.

Opt for dailies

In summer it is better to use disposable lenses, which do not require maintenance. This allows for not having to take the solutions on holiday, which undergo alterations with too high temperatures. But be careful: many mistakenly think that the term “daily” means a duration of 24 hours, while the use of these lenses should not never exceed eight hours.

Protect yourself from the sun

It is advisable to choose contact lenses equipped with a UV filter, so as to protect the cornea, the lens and the retina. However, the Lacs do not cover the entire anterior segment of the eye, but only the central portion, corresponding to the corneal area. So to protect your eyes optimally you need to remember to use specific artificial tears with UV protection and also wear sunglasses, even when the sky is cloudy.

Keep your eyes well hydrated

In very hot and windy environments such as the beach, tears, which usually manage to guarantee the balance of the hydrolipidic film, tend to evaporate more. Even the salt of sea water, being hygroscopic (ie capable of absorbing water), dries the lens. The same goes for air conditioning in a car or plane, especially if directed at your face.

In these cases the dehydrated lens curls up on itself, loses power. What’s worse is that it causes a suction effect on the cornea, where small edemas can be created. The solution is to always maintain a good degree of hydration of the eye through the use, several times a day, of artificial tears or the liposome ocular vaporizerwhich is sprayed directly on the closed eye.

Always take care of hygiene

Lens hygiene during the summer is essential. In the case of housekeepers, the problem does not arise. All other types of lenses require thorough daily cleaning and disinfection. Hands must be perfectly clean and dry before cleaning the Lacs.

Fluids should be changed every day (never topped up!). This even if the lenses have not been used, because the bactericidal action of the solution lasts 12 hours and no more. The risk is that in summer the liquids become real culture broths for germs. This is due to the heat and the particular composition of the mucoproteins of our tears. Lenses should never be placed in the mouth: saliva could contain bacteria.

Contact lenses in water: the rules of hygiene to follow

As the experts of the Bavaria Clinic tell us, if you use contact lenses in water it is good to have rigorous hygiene and follow a few simple precautions:

Do not open your eyes in water without diving goggles Do not splash to avoid direct eye contact with water Do not rub your eyes with wet hands Shower before and after entering the pool to prevent external agents from entering the eyes Clean your eyes with a saline solution after getting out of the water Dry your eyes thoroughly, preferably with a gauze and not a towel If you feel unwell, consult a specialist

Be careful with salt, sand and sunscreen

Contact lenses can also be worn while swimming in the sea. The advice is to apply them an hour before, so that the lens is perfectly settled in its position. At the end of the day you have to throw them away if they are the dailies. Clean them carefully in case of other lenses.

If the salt causes irritation, the eyes should be well wet with artificial tears. Or you can rinse the lenses with hydration liquids on the palm of your perfectly clean hand. The same procedure should be adopted in the event that sunscreen or a few grains of sand should end up in the eyes. The main thing is not to rub your eyes. If you go diving, you can use the lenses under the mask.

Take them off if you nap under an umbrella

According to a recent study conducted by American researchers of the Centers for disease control and prevention (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), forgetting to remove contact lenses before going to sleep is the most common bad habit among contact lens wearers. This is one of the most risky behaviors. Eye movement in sleep can cause microabrasioni that pave the way for bacteria. In the summer, therefore, before dozing off under the umbrella, place the Lacs in the special container.

Bring spare glasses or lenses with you

Always carry a pair with you, to avoid having to wear annoying lenses. They can give rise to irritations, or they are giving rise to infections that begin to manifest themselves. Having a spare pair of lenses is also a good rule of thumb even in the event that a lens is lost (at sea or in the pool).

Read also…

None found

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

