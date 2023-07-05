Contact lenses, the most common mistake in summer: the risk is high

Do you wear contact lenses? Never make this mistake, you may regret it bitterly. Many people make mistakes in the summer, don’t do it too!

There are so many people who, to remedy their summer shortcomings, choose to wear contact lenses. What, however, few people know is that such a habit requires a series of precautions, especially in the summer.

Contact lenses are a valid alternative to ‘classic’ glasses, but – like everything – they require special attention. Do you know, for example, what is the most common mistake you make in summer?

How to avoid the appearance of eye infections and inflammations?

Experts believe that with the arrival of high temperatures the risk of being able to contract infections increases, but beware there is no link between the heat and the appearance of any problems, but what happens then?

During the summer it is customary to go to swimming pools where bacteria and fungi are concentrated. The water in swimming pools or hydromassage tubs can contain harmful microorganisms such as viruses or parasites which, when contact lenses are worn, can in fact adhere to them and favor the appearance of eye infections which can also become serious.

Eye infections, how to prevent them? (tantasalute.it)

Eye infections that can be caused by wearing contact lenses in water are: microbial keratitis and the conjunctivitis. The first is a corneal infection which can cause pain, photosensitivity and in the most serious cases even loss of vision. While conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctivathe membrane that covers the eye.

The symptoms are varied and the most frequent are itching, burning, tearing and discomfort in the light. But how to prevent the appearance of these problems? First of all, where possible, lenses should not be worn in water, it is better to opt for diving goggles with a medical prescription.

Those who practice swimming as a sport and cannot help but wear them must remember to wear goggles which can act as a barrier against pathogens. Another option to avoid the appearance of infections is to prefer disposable contact lenses.

The disposable ones, better known as the daily ones, reduce the risk of bacterial contamination, it is therefore preferable to use them above all in water. But, if you really can’t help but wear rigid ones, it is essential to be meticulously attentive to cleaning and to follow a few simple actions.

Never open your eyes in water without goggles.Avoid splashes.Do not touch or rub your eyes with wet hands.Shower before and after swimming.Thoroughly clean your eyes with a specific product.Dry the eyes with the use of a gauze.In the event that discomfort should emerge, it is advisable to consult a specialist.

