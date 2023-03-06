The infection protection measures during the corona pandemic gained time until the vaccination was available according to the “flatten the curve” concept, but the measures also came at a high price. In the care facilities, old people were strictly isolated for weeks, and as a result they suffered from lack of contact and loneliness; for children and young people, the infection control measures, especially the temporary closure of day-care centers, schools and leisure facilities, were associated with a significant loss of quality of life and often with considerable psychological stress; the families as a whole had to absorb a lot and the infection protection measures also have serious economic consequences that will be felt for years to come.

All of this has been intensively discussed in the media, there have been statements from various institutions and the expert committee according to § 5 (9) IfSG has also submitted an evaluation report on certain aspects of it.

Less well known are the positive side effects of infection control measures. A few are in our living textbook “Understanding Corona – evidence-based” listed. It is particularly impressive decrease in student accidents due to the closure of childcare facilities. The number of reportable school accidents in 2021 was around 40% below the 2019 level.

These “student accidents” also include accidents in day-care centers and universities. You are obliged to report to the statutory accident insurance if medical treatment is necessary.

The picture is also the same for fatal school accidents: in 2019 there were 44 fatal school accidents (of which 39 were on the way to school), in 2020 there were 27 (24 on the way to school) and in 2021 there were 23 (16 on the way to school).

The reduction in school accidents is also associated with considerable savings in the costs of caring for the children and young people involved in accidents. However, the accident insurance institutions are not the winners of the pandemic. On the one hand, the number of accidents among children and young people rose again and, on the other hand, the money saved here in 2020 and 2021 is offset by high and sometimes long-term and not yet foreseeable expenses for work-related Covid-19 diseases in adults. In some fields of activity such as healthcare or welfare, Covid-19 under certain circumstances be recognized as an occupational disease, and if these conditions are not met, under certain circumstances as an industrial accident. As of December 31, 2022, 476,948 suspected cases of an occupational disease as a result of Covid-19 have been reported to the accident insurance institutions (excluding agriculture) since the beginning of the pandemic, and 301,188 cases have now been recognized. By the same reporting date, there had been 71,749 work accident reports with 24,786 insured events to date as a result of Covid-19. Incidentally, as of December 2022, there were no reports of suspected occupational disease as a result of a vaccination against Covid-19.

Due to Covid-19, they have occupational diseases an unprecedented level reached. While there were 18,156 recognized occupational diseases in 2019 (again without agriculture), in 2021 it was almost seven times as many at 123,626. In 2020 approx. 50% and in 2021 approx. 82% of the recognized occupational diseases were due to Covid-19. In 2021, the compensation payments from the accident insurance institutions were still around the same level as in 2020 and 2019 at around EUR 11.2 billion, but the development described suggests that increasing compensation payments can be expected in the next few years.

Edit: Correction of the share of Covid-BKs in all BKs 2021