Contagions boom, now the fear is high! What are the risks and what to do

Boom of infections from Streptococcus

In these days there is a real boom in streptococcus infections, especially in Lazio, in Rome. The doctors, in this regard, as also reported by the newspaper The messengerinvite us not to flood hospitals, but the reality is that parents are worried.
Royal Antoninuspediatrician ofInstitute for child and adolescent health of the Bambino Gesù hospital (OPBG) in Rome wanted to underline how the concern of parents for fever in their children has led to a growing number of families waiting in the emergency room.

Pediatricians are able to pinpoint the symptoms and trace them to a type A strep infection
(the only one that needs to be treated with an antibiotic), but in case of uncertainty, a swab can be done. Even in this case, however, it is better to contact the pediatrician, because the swab must be carried out in a certain way to obtain the right result and not to risk false negatives.
A Roma, in particular, there would be a real boom and the most affected are children. We are dealing with a transmissible pathology that mainly affects children and adolescents, but it is not a serious disease, experts remind us. The sore throat is among the most frequent symptoms, while pain is a sign of inflammation that can involve the pharynx (pharyngitis) or even the tonsils (faringotonsillite).
Roberto Caudainfectious disease specialist Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome, has explained: “If a child has certain symptoms, it is absolutely essential that he be seen by his pediatrician, who will evaluate whether or not to have a swab”.

But what are we talking about? The strep it’s a bacterium and is part of a group of spherical-shaped bacteria (coccus). Streptococcus is capable of producing toxins and even destroying red blood cells.
What are the symptoms Most common? They are similar to the flu, i.e. fever, confusion and sore throat.

