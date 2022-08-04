He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghost writer for small and medium-sized companies and debunking fake news . For a long time he was involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news , politics and everything related to health and nutrition.











29











Still a product withdrawn from the market due to risk microbiologicaland to be exact for the presence of a bacterium which can also cause severe symptoms, especially in frail subjects.

Guizza water withdrawn from supermarkets: what are the contaminated lots

The warning issued by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the manufacturing company concerns thewater natural mineral with low mineral content Guizza produced by Fonte Valle Reale.

Contaminated production batches are as follows.

The water is sold in packs of 6 bottles of 1.5 liters each. The production plant is that of Gran Guizza Spa, in Valle Reale, SS 17, 65026, Popoli (breaking latest news).

It has been collected from the points of sale, but if you have already bought it, you do not have to consume it and you must return it to the point of sale, which will reimbursement o alla replacement of the product.

Maybe you might be interested There is no water in the supermarket: a purchase limit has been set. The case in Reggio Emilia A Reggio Emilia supermarket has decided to set a maximum limit on water purchases per family: what is happening in Italy See also SumUp obtains investments of 590 million. It is now worth 8 billion

Photo source: Ministry of Health

A part of the recall document with the product photo.

Presence of staphylococus aureus in bottled water: what it is

The microbiological risk concerns the presence of Staphylococcus aureusa gram positive bacterium that can cause a wide range of symptoms.

Staphylococci are bacteria present on the skin and in the oral cavity of people, often in a harmless way or useful to the body.

However, staphylococcus aureus can cause even serious symptoms, usually to skin damage. Some strains are then able to produce toxins.

Symptoms of staphylococcal aureus food poisoning

L’intoxication Staphylococcal aureus food causes the following symptoms.

Nausea.

Headache.

Strong and frequent abdominal pains.

Diarrhea.

Fever (rarely).

Exhaustion.

Manifestations of intoxication usually resolve in a manner spontaneous within 24 hours. However, the feeling of tiredness may persist.

They are particularly at risk elderly peoplei children and the subjects fragilewhich tend to dehydrate more easily and be more vulnerable to infections.

The pathogenic strains of Staphylococcus aureus they are particularly dangerous in the presence of skin lesions and immunocompromise.

Skin and mucous membranes are in fact an excellent barrier against the bacterium. But, once inside the body, it can cause very serious symptoms.

The infections in fact they can cause encephalitis, endocarditis, septic arthritis and high fever, resulting in recovery in the hospital.

To combat staphylococcal aureus infections, the antibiotics. Which do not always take effect due to the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance.



<br />

