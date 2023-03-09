Home Health Contaminated coffee, lactose allergic girl dies at 17. The parish: “We are close to the family”
by admin

A 17 year old girl she died after drinking del coffee “tainted” with the latte. The minor was allergic to lactoseas indicated in a post Facebook from the Parish of the Assumption of Our Lady of Campo de Criptana to which the girl belonged. «Irene, for reasons beyond the control of the organization, as she was allergic to lactose, while she was drinking coffee with her friends in her spare time, lost her life».

Contaminated coffee, girl who died at 17: what happened

112 had to intervene and quickly took the young woman to intensive care in the Alcázar de San Juan. How did it happen? The young woman was at the ‘Creo’ meeting, she was volunteering there according to the parish. “We ask for a prayer for her eternal rest and we are very close to her parents, brother and the whole family”. One of the symptoms, rare but very serious, is the anaphylactic reaction, which affects various organs and systems. “The most serious manifestation is anaphylactic shock which can be fatal”, specifies the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan).

The funerals

The young woman lived and studied in the city of Manzanares, La Mancha. The center where she was trained also published her condolences on social networks. As Aesan points out, milk allergy can be caused by casein, lactoglobulin and lactalbumin. The most common symptoms are skin, but they can also be digestive, such as vomiting and diarrhea. Additionally, the agency stresses that it is crucial not to confuse allergies with lactose intolerance, as diarrhea occurs in the latter due to an inability to digest this dairy component.

