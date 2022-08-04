Withdraw two lots of Guizza mineral water as a precaution produced in the Valle Reale Popoli plant, in the province of breaking latest news. The decision was made for “microbiological risk for Staphylococcus aureus” as indicated in the model for withdrawal published on the website of the Ministry of Health. In detail, the products concerned are the 1.5 liter PET formats of Fonte Valle Reale natural mineral water, lots 10LB2202A produced on 21 July and 08LB2208A produced on 27 July.

The position of the company At society Gran Guizza announces that it immediately proceeded to collect the lots. The decision – reads the company’s note – was taken following the sampling carried out by Arta Abruzzo on behalf of the Sian Asl of breaking latest news at the Popoli production site which found the presence of the staphylococcus aureus contamination indicator in some finished products . The company invites you not to consume the products belonging to the lots subject to withdrawal. Furthermore, he specifies that the recall refers only and exclusively to the products mentioned and limited to the lots indicated. Gran Guizza spa is collaborating with the competent authorities to ascertain any causes and resolve the problem.

Potential Risks The microbiological risk relates to the presence of Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium that can cause different symptoms. Generally present on the skin and mucous membranes in 20-30% of healthy people but in some cases it can cause local skin infections and more serious infections especially in those with a compromised immune system. Staphylococcus aureus food poisoning can cause nausea, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea and, more rarely, fever. The elderly, children and frail subjects are at greater risk in the case of infection