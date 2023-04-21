Contaminated Nature: “Too many pesticides”, maximum attention to fruit and vegetables

Pesticides and fertilizers poison nature and human health, in Italy a massive use in agriculture.

The World Health Day wanted byHIM has like central theme health for all, Health For Allwe talk about health and well-being at 360 degrees from the physical to the mental and to which is added a topic that has become very urgent, that of the health of the planet and climate change which is closely related to the existence of man.

Often the pollution to which soils, irrigation basins and aquifers are exposed is directly proportional to human health and the quality of food. Fertilizers, pesticides and antibiotics they are now practice in industrial agriculture, in breeding and their incidence in human life is very high.

Pesticides and fertilizers according to all scientific studies are harmful to human health even when used in small doses. Despite this their use has almost doubled since 1990 and, Eurostat data say that Italy tops the charts unfortunately positioning itself in second place for the largest pesticide market in Europe.

Very high quantities for Italy, harmful effects on man and the environment

We think that in 2020 125 million kg of agricultural chemicals were sold in Italy and in 2021 the utilized agricultural area cultivated without their use was only 17.4%. A first solution could be organic farming, the WWF it has promoted some initiatives such as the Coalizione Cambiamo Agricoltura and has launched the Pesticide Atlas.

Make known and inform about these noxious and harmful chemicals, their implication in the upheaval of biodiversityto be protected instead in a country like Italy, their being poisonous for the sentinels of the air and of our life on Earth, of the bees and their fundamental role as pollinators.

A chronic exposure to pesticides and the mix of the multiresiduo

Fertilizers and pesticides they silently penetrate everywhere, water, polluting groundwater, air, soildetermining its fertility e they reach man, in our body compromising its health. Thus they reach what we eat, they contaminate food, although it is not a form of immediate and acute poisoning, it is scientifically proven that it can be the same in terms of danger, chronic low-dose exposure to harmful chemicals.

Not to mention the so-called multiresiduothese are more chemical substances that taken alone fall within the parameters permitted by law but which together they give life to an unknown and truly dangerous cocktail. All of this has been scientifically confirmed by the WHO which speaks further 385 million cases of pesticide poisoning and 258,000 deaths each year worldwide.