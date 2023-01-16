High health alert, contaminated syrups have been discovered that can create serious consequences for those who consume them. The subjects most at risk are children, be careful with these medicines.

The WHO has given the alarm regarding some syrups that have been contaminated and could be dangerous for the health of both adults and children. Find out immediately if you have these medicines at home.

Alert contaminated syrups, WHO warns citizens

The National Health Organization has made a report, as described by beraking latest news, which concerns the syrups Dok-1 Max e Ambronol. We are talking about drugs that are used to treat coughs and relieve flu and cold symptoms.

The manufacturing company is Indian known by the name of Marion Biotech. The quality of these pharmaceutical products does not meet European standards and could endanger the health of consumers. It is important to avoid using them if you discover you have them at home, especially for children but the warning also applies to adults.

Risk of injury and death, do not take these drugs

The experts carried out the appropriate analyzes and tests on some samples of the drugs. The same ones were brought in national quality control laboratories appointed by Uzbek Ministry of Health. After the specific checks, a high concentration of ethylene glycol e diethylene glycoltwo substances that are harmful to humans.

WHO Europe has declared that the pharmaceutical products referred to in the report are not only unsafe but also very dangerous. The use of syrups Ambronol e Dok-1 Max they can have lethal consequences or lead to develop serious injuries especially for children. They can also cause some physical ailments including He retched, abdominal pain, heachache, diarrhea and severe kidney damage that can lead to patient’s death.