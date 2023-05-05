Contamination with pollutants: Bread manufacturer recalls several products

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

A manufacturer is currently providing information about a bread recall. Since the products are contaminated with harmful substances, consumption is strongly discouraged.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

The Vitana Gesunde Nutrition GmbH informs about the recall of several breads. Elevated levels of tropane alkaloids were found in the flour used, as in “produktwarnung.eu‘ is to be read.

These are secondary and naturally occurring plant ingredients. During harvest, it can happen that these unintentionally end up in foods such as corn or grain. Symptoms such as nausea, drowsiness and headaches threaten when consumed.