Contamination with pollutants: Bread manufacturer recalls several products
A manufacturer is currently providing information about a bread recall. Since the products are contaminated with harmful substances, consumption is strongly discouraged.
The one with one
Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one
Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info
The Vitana Gesunde Nutrition GmbH informs about the recall of several breads. Elevated levels of tropane alkaloids were found in the flour used, as in “produktwarnung.eu‘ is to be read.
These are secondary and naturally occurring plant ingredients. During harvest, it can happen that these unintentionally end up in foods such as corn or grain. Symptoms such as nausea, drowsiness and headaches threaten when consumed.
These breads are being recalled
Teff farmer’s bread
EAN 4009680360158
MHD: 30.05.2023 / 02.06.2023 / 25.07.2023 / 23.09.2023
Teff winemaker bread
EAN 4009680360165
MHD: 30.05.2023 / 25.07.2023
Teff black bread
EAN 4009680360172
MHD: 30.05.2023 / 25.07.2023
If you have purchased one of the items mentioned, you can return it to the point of sale. The purchase price will be refunded.
The original of this post “Bread manufacturer is recalling several products” comes from chip.de.
tos/CHIP