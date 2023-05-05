Home » Contamination with pollutants: Bread manufacturer recalls several products
Contamination with pollutants: Bread manufacturer recalls several products

A manufacturer is currently providing information about a bread recall. Since the products are contaminated with harmful substances, consumption is strongly discouraged.

The Vitana Gesunde Nutrition GmbH informs about the recall of several breads. Elevated levels of tropane alkaloids were found in the flour used, as in “produktwarnung.eu‘ is to be read.

These are secondary and naturally occurring plant ingredients. During harvest, it can happen that these unintentionally end up in foods such as corn or grain. Symptoms such as nausea, drowsiness and headaches threaten when consumed.

These breads are being recalled

Teff farmer’s bread
EAN 4009680360158
MHD: 30.05.2023 / 02.06.2023 / 25.07.2023 / 23.09.2023

Teff winemaker bread
EAN 4009680360165
MHD: 30.05.2023 / 25.07.2023

Teff black bread
EAN 4009680360172
MHD: 30.05.2023 / 25.07.2023

If you have purchased one of the items mentioned, you can return it to the point of sale. The purchase price will be refunded.

