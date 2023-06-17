Home » Conte absent at Berlusconi’s funeral: “No repentance”
Conte absent at Berlusconi's funeral: "No repentance"

by admin
Conte absent at Berlusconi’s funeral: “No repentance”

Among the great absentees at the state funeral of Silvio Berlusconi the leader of the 5 Star Movement certainly figures Joseph Conte. A truly controversial choice that ofex premier, which has not failed to arouse great controversy. Interviewed by Tg1Conte reiterated his position today, declaring that he does not regret his choice at all. “None hypocrisy“, he remarked. Something, however, continues to screech.

Behind the scenes

Immediately after the communication of the death of the president of Forza Italia, Giuseppe Conte spent words of appreciation towards Silvio Berlusconi, calling it “an entrepreneur and a politician who has contributed to writing significant pages of our history in every field he has ventured into“, a man to whom “courage, passion, tenacity have never been lacking“. Then, however, the choice not to take part in the funeral. A real tear that, according to what was revealed by Corriere della Serawould be due to a sort of revolt of the base of the Movement.

The words expressed by Conte about the former Prime Minister would not have been liked. There are rumors of an obvious discontent perceived in the grilline chats, with the pentastellati members who expected a decidedly more severe judgment against the blue leader. Hence the criticisms, even rather harsh ones, against the president of the M5s. Criticisms that would have led to the decision not to attend the funeral. A choice which, however, would not have satisfied the base, because it was late. “A patch that is worse than the hole”, someone would have sarcastically commented. Giuseppe Conte, in any case, did not show up at the funeral. And, over the course of hours, he didn’t hesitate to pitch attacks addressed to Silvio Berlusconi. “I find this atmosphere of Berlusconi’s canonization really surreal, between celebratory initiatives by the government, TV programming on unified networks and the suspension of activities in various institutions, including parliamentary halls”he declared to Everyday occurrence.

No repentance

Conte hasn’t changed his mind, at least until now. Speaking into the microphones of the Tg1, the president of the 5 Star Movement said that there is no repentance on his part. “Simply, faced with a celebration with unified networks, the 5 Star Movement and I preferred to demonstrate sincerely condolences to his loved ones, family members, to those who loved him but at the same time to point out that the political history of which Berlusconi was an interpreter is far from the history, principles and values ​​of the Movement. No hypocrisy…”has explained.

