TORINO – Antonio Conte in Turin? Yes, it’s all true. In Turin, Antonio Conte has already returned to live in what for years has been his city and the city of his family, to which he was reunited after the divorce by mutual consent with the Tottenham. A farewell that will allow him to be close to his daughter Vittoria and his wife Elisabetta and above all to rediscover that inner peace that had completely failed amid the sudden death of his close friend and collaborator in the London club, Ventronethat of the ex partner Gianluca Vialli and then the surgical intervention for the occurrence of a problem solved precisely with the operation which was followed by a too fast convalescence: such as to involve a new stop. In short, Antonio Conte, at the level of mind and body, was able to grasp the signals and with the right courage to face one of the most uphill moments of his existence in the best possible way.

Conte, return to Juve? No

It was useless to turn a blind eye and drag yourself into a role that he no longer felt his for a thousand reasons: from those related to a poor feeling with too many players in the squad to a series of deeper perplexities that began to make him reflect on what would have been the best choice. And so he acted with his nose and his belly, listening to his instinct that told him “Stop”. A stop that according to those close to him would not last a few weeks or months. His name, as soon as he signed the greeting to Tottenham, immediately triggered a series of pairings with the top Italian clubs. Among these, of course, also the Juventus should the existing and valid relationship for the next two seasons end with Massimiliano Allegri. But Conte’s return to black and white will not materialize. Everything goes in the direction of a sabbatical year, to recharge the batteries and enjoy those affections that he has felt too distant for too long.