Conte is now in trouble, bye, abuse of office and Nordio: so, today…

– Beyond 5 million viewers on TV for Berlusconi’s funeral, divided among the various broadcasters. The story monopolized the day on the small screen. Not counting all those who attended the funeral by phone, tablet and computer, perhaps tuned in live from the office. This is to resume when we said yesterday about the little game of the Fact according to which “the square was not full”. At the time of Berlinguer, when TVs were few and smartphones non-existent, to participate in a public event you had to lift your butt and go in person. Not today. Summary: the Cav’s funeral was an event, a public and open event. Travaglio likes it or not.

– Elly Schlein sets the bar for the democratic party: it must be the first party in the European elections. Which doesn’t mean “winning”, just getting ahead of FdI. For now the distance is about 7 points. Best wishes and sons.

– Bayer Monaco, a multi-million dollar club that pays good money for its players, has been fined by the Monaco customs office for not paying the minimum wage to some employees in the youth academy it manages. Now, I’m against any trade unionism based on partisanship. But I don’t even understand companies and entrepreneurs who play smart: is it possible that, faced with six-figure salaries of football players, a club like Bayern should underpay a poor bastard who works in his academy?

– You know that this column of ours hardly deals with every single theme with more than a few lines. The reason is simple: to give an interpretation you need a few words, not endless splutters. So I wonder why Concita De Gregorio must deforest the Amazon whenever he tries to explain something trivial for which titles alone would suffice.

– Stop everyone, this thing is wonderful: at the top of Chart Spotifya ranking that through an algorithm calculates the surges in the ratings of a single song and the shares on social networks, has decreed that in the last few days at the top of the ranking there is “Thank goodness Silvio is there”.

– Abuse of office abolished, a useless crime which in many years has not produced even 100 convictions in the face of more than 5,000 investigations. The only result of this law, appreciated by Republic and from the M5S, it was to block public administrators and mayors who – frightened by the risk of prison – no longer signed even the justification for their children’s absence from school.

– Praise be to reform which reduces the chances of publication of intercepts. In my house hoarding tapes in prosecutor’s offices is not a great way to do journalism.

– The reformulation of the crime of trafficking in illicit influences is also good, which it is not clear what they are: it will not be enough to boast of having relations with who knows who to end up on trial.

– Accidents on the roads happen. Captain every day. But that a child has to lose his life because of a video to be uploaded to Youtube, well: it makes the whole damn tragic. It’s unfair. However, before condemning i TheBorderline without knowing exactly what happened I would wait at least a day.

– A Joseph Conte in difficulty, after having deserted Berlusconi’s funeral to please the base, he wrote a post on Facebook to explain his choices explaining that he did it out of “respect” for the history of the M5S which has always been opposed to the Cav. The truth is that he would have liked to go and his absence was noted, more than Schlein’s presence. That at least she had the good taste to start only now with the old story of “national mourning was not necessary”. Giuseppi’s post today demonstrates one thing: that he is struggling to contain the base. And that in the role of leader of the people he doesn’t fit very well. Not in a jacket and pocket square.