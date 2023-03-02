The investigation into the missing red zone in 2020 has been closed: over 4,000 deaths could have been avoided. About twenty accused

A Bergamothe dead of Covid they were taken to the crematorium ovens of other cities with military means, there were so many. Those certified, after a positive swab, were 3,100 between the end of February and the end of April 2020, but in the same period the total deaths throughout the province were 6,200, of which more than 5,100 in March, against the previous monthly averages which usually they stopped at about 800.

The photo of the trucks is the most representative. The pandemic was it so unexpected and unpredictable, that no lives could be spared? Not according to the Bergamo prosecutor’s office

, which closed the investigation for 17 suspects (but there are others, removed) with the main hypothesis of a culpable epidemic. For the then prime minister Giuseppe Conte and the former health minister Roberto Speranza the documents are directed to Brescia, to the court of ministers. For others, something will go to Rome. But the center of the investigation will remain in Bergamo.

Among the suspects are the president of the Lombardy Region who has just been confirmed Attilio Fontana and the former councilor al Welfare Julius Gallera. I am also the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferrothe president of the Superior Council of Health Frank Locatellithe then coordinator of the first Scientific Technical Committee Agostino Miozzothe then head of the Civil Defense Angelo Borrelli and the then scientific director of Spallanzani Joseph Hippolytus. Also the former head of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Claudio D’Amario, the former general secretary Giuseppe Ruocco, the head of infectious diseases Francesco Maraglino. Time was wasted and the risk was underestimated, the prosecutors are convinced.

According to their advisorAndrea Crisanti (now a senator of the Democratic Party), would have spared 4,148 deaths with a closure of the Val Seriana from 27 February, 2,659 from 3 March. The question is who had the data. Government, Region and emergency technicians, believes the prosecutor. With the projections, Stefano Merler of the Bruno Kessler Foundation of Trento traced the scenarios: the worst hypothesized a thousand cases 38 days after the first official positive, but that level of contagion was already exceeded on 29 February.

On 25 February Merler sent a note to Brusaferro: the doubling time of the epidemic is estimated between 3.5 and 6.1 days. At the February 26 meeting of the Cts, however, it was not considered to extend the restrictions of the Lodi area to new areas. In that of 28, measures are proposed according to a principle of proportionality and adequacy. Merler also writes a “confidential” email to the Region on February 28. He indicates the R0, the transmission index of the virus: in Bergamo it is 1.80, in Codogno 1.84, in Lombardy 2.1. Only under 1 was it manageable. That same day, two hours earlier, Fontana wrote an email in which he asked the ministry and the Civil Protection for “substantial maintenance” of the measures in progress for the week of 2 to 8 March. Yet, in the attachments, the same note reports the R0 of 2. Each infected patient transmitted the virus to two other people. The closure of Val Seriana or a larger area was discussed on March 3 in a report from the Cts, according to Miozzo’s notes the day before. Brusaferro reported “worrying” numbers and suggested that entry and exit limitation measures were needed.

Conte he said the red zone should be used sparingly



. On March 5, Speranza signed a decree to close the Val Seriana, but not the premier (a signature that was not necessary to lock down Codogno). On 6 March, police and carabinieri reinforcements arrived at the hotels in the lower Bergamo area. They were ready, they went back. There is not only the missing red zone in the investigation. The non-updating and non-application of the 2006 pandemic plan also weigh heavily. This, despite the WHO’s recommendations. On the Alzano hospital, for which the general director of Asst Bergamo Est Francesco Locati is being investigated, the scope of the reopening of the emergency room has been reduced, a few hours after the discovery of the first case.

Between patients and staff, there were already 96 infected: the lens is on the hospital and no measures have been taken since then. Among the suspects, also the general manager of Ats Bergamo, Massimo Giupponi: the speech, in his case, concerns active surveillance and contagion in the area.