Conte: “The government has sold off Ita to Lufthansa, more than Brothers of Italy they are Brothers of Germany”







“Let’s re-read the many statements and posts by duo Meloni and Salvini: ‘Never sell off our flag carrier into foreign hands’. Now the sovereign government par excellence has sold out our company at Lufthansa. We will have the majority of the capital in German hands: rather than Brothers of Italy, Brothers of Germany“. The leader of the M5s said it, Joseph Conteon the Ita-Lufthansa agreement on the sidelines of an electoral initiative in Licata, in Agrigento, for the municipal elections of 28 and 29 May next in Sicily.