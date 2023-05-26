Home » Conte: “The government has sold off Ita to Lufthansa, more than Brothers of Italy they are Brothers of Germany”
Health

Conte: “The government has sold off Ita to Lufthansa, more than Brothers of Italy they are Brothers of Germany”

by admin
Conte: “The government has sold off Ita to Lufthansa, more than Brothers of Italy they are Brothers of Germany”



“Let’s re-read the many statements and posts by duo Meloni and Salvini: ‘Never sell off our flag carrier into foreign hands’. Now the sovereign government par excellence has sold out our company at Lufthansa. We will have the majority of the capital in German hands: rather than Brothers of Italy, Brothers of Germany“. The leader of the M5s said it, Joseph Conteon the Ita-Lufthansa agreement on the sidelines of an electoral initiative in Licata, in Agrigento, for the municipal elections of 28 and 29 May next in Sicily.

See also  Verona-Salernitana 1-0, Zaffaroni: "Nice to see everyone's smile, we won it in the duels"

You may also like

Cdm extends the state of emergency to Marche...

The first paid emergency room is born. Taking...

Goodbye to Tina Turner – Live Life 05/25/2023...

Life without health insurance: “I should pay more...

«We will activate the European funds»- breaking latest...

“Carcinogenic wine? It’s not science” – Libero Quotidiano

Make cucumber fertilizer yourself: These additives are suitable

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

June 3, 2023: “Bike tour for organ donation”...

he was 25, it was his first day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy