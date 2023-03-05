Italia The former Prime Minister clarified this, responding to the Bergamo prosecutors (he was heard as a person informed of the facts on June 12, 2020 in the investigation into the management of Covid in the Bergamo area)

6′ of reading

Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte recalled that it was the governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana who did not ask for the red zone for Val Seriana in the most difficult days of the Covid pandemic. «I have not had direct discussions with the Lombardy Region on the subject of the “red zone” for Nembro and Alzano. My interlocutions were only with President Fontana and I exclude that I was asked to establish a red zone for Nembro and Alzano». The M5s leader clarified this, responding to the Bergamo prosecutors (he was heard as a person informed of the facts on June 12, 2020 in the investigation into the management of Covid in the Bergamo area) ». The report is in the records of the investigation. Conte explained that “formal or informal requests” on the red zone have never arrived from Fontana and spoke of the email that the governor sent him on February 28, 2020 asking for the “maintenance” of the “measures” already “adopted”.

Conte to pm, March 6 more rigorous solution of the red zone

“Faced” with the insights of the CTS “and in the light of the latest data – Conte explained -, the orientation of the experts emerged for an even more rigorous and comprehensive solution, not limited to just the two municipalities of the Val Seriana”, but to all Italy. Conte said that on the morning of 6 March 2020 he had gone to the Civil Protection offices where “an extensive discussion” took place on the epidemiological data “of Val Seriana and other Lombard territories and beyond”.

«Never had a draft on the red zone in hand»

«The fact that on 5 March 2020 the draft was already signed by Minister Speranza was reported to me later, I believe by my collaborators. The signed document has never been in my hands,” Conte continued. The former premier answered a question about the decree to establish the red zone in Nembro and Alzano Lombardo of which Speranza had informed him. The provision was signed only by the then minister and did not enter into force.

«Lamorgese told me about Val Seriana reconnaissance»

“I found out later, I think from the press. I asked Minister Lamorgese for information, if I’m not mistaken, and I was told that, as a preventive measure, they had arranged a reconnaissance. I don’t think it was ordered by Minister Lamorgese and in any case I didn’t find out about the details”. Thus the current M5s leader replied to a question from the Bergamo prosecutors who asked him if he knew that “in the days prior to 5 March 2020” there had or had not been “a deployment of law enforcement in the Municipalities of Nembro and They raise Lombardo». Municipalities in which, however, the red zone was never established.

Speranza: “Conte knew about my signature on the draft red zone”

Speranza, then Minister of Health in the government led by Conte, replied to the Bergamo prosecutors on why the draft decree relating to Val Seriana bore his signature even before that of the former prime minister. «When I signed the Dpcm proposal – he explained -, I had already talked about it with President Conte. I also recall that I had already discussed the Alzano/Nembro issue, raised in the CTS minutes of 3 March 2020, with President Conte on 4 March 2020. In those days, however, discussions with Conte on these issues were clearly constant”. . «My concern – continued Speranza – was to ensure that the process of the provision was not slowed down by my imminent trip to Brussels. In fact, it was foreseen that I would not return to Rome before the afternoon of the following day. The opportunity to sign, from that moment, the Dpcm proposal, precisely in order not to delay the process and even before receiving the clarifications requested from Brusaferro, was also shared by President Conte “, underlined the former Minister of Health . The former Minister of Health then specified that “my Office does not know of any formal request from the Lombardy Region relating to the red zone of Alzano/Nembro”. The red zone in Val Seriana will never see the light. «I returned to Rome on the afternoon of 6 March 2020 and I took note that during the meeting held that morning between the CTS and President Conte, in the presence of my cabinet chief and my deputy cabinet chief, a line change had taken place and prospect. It was no longer considered possible to contain the spread of the virus in limited areas. Instead, there was a need for rigorous measures which, however, should have covered a much larger area”. This assessment «emerges clearly from the minutes of the Cts of 7 March 2020, in which all the measures to be taken and the territorial areas to which to apply them are indicated in detail. The Dpcm subsequently signed on March 8 will literally take these latest assessments of the Cts into account », concluded Speranza.

The former Minister of Health in pm, stronger red zone measures were needed

The then Minister of Health, heard by the prosecutors of Bergamo in June 2020, explained that «it was no longer considered possible to contain the spread of the virus in limited areas. Instead, there was a need for rigorous measures which, however, should have covered a much larger area”. Speranza spoke of the “change of line” that matured in a meeting between the Cts and Conte on March 6, when we were moving towards the national lockdown. Speranza also reported in the six-page report that there was “no formal request” from the Lombardy Region on a red zone in Val Seriana.

Proceedings of investigation: Fontana and Gallera knew from February 27 Lombardy out of control

In the closing documents of the investigation it is also explained that Fontana and the former Lombard councilor for Welfare Giulio Gallera “were aware that on 27 February 2020 the R0 in Lombardy was equal to 2, i.e. out of control” and from the following day ” both were aware of Merler’s predictions.’ Documents in which it is reported that «Lombardy Region has never formally requested any contingent provision for the territories of Alzano and Nembro or for other regional areas».

«Brusaferro did not act», for Iss hypothesis of fraud against the state

The investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor sees about twenty suspects including Silvio Brusaferro, president of the ISS. «Despite the ISS president being aware of the devastating consequences of Covid-19 in China – reads the closing documents – and despite the confirmation at the end of January that the virus had now arrived in Italy, it emerged that no initiatives have been taken to prepare the national health system to prepare for and respond to the emergency”. Furthermore, on the tampon front, “the analysis of the forensic copies revealed elements which, if confirmed by subsequent investigations, highlight the commission of a fraud against the state”. A document attached to the documents certifies that for the “first 200 tests by the Higher Institute of Health it emerges that the charges for the aforementioned number of tests (200) are equal to 150,000 euros”, just as “useful resources are requested for carrying out at least 800 tests, equal to 600,000 euros gross». This means – we read again – “that the cost sustained and to be sustained for each test carried out at the ISS laboratory is equal to 750 euros”. On this point, information was requested from the hospital company – University of Padua, which communicated that in February-March 2020 one type of test was mainly used, with a “unit industrial cost equal, at the time, to 2.82 euros”. The affair, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Rome prosecutor’s office, “obviously requires further investigations”.

“Health ministry delays on WHO to translate texts from English”

There is a chapter dedicated to “Deficiencies in the management of the emergency by the Ministry of Health” among the almost 2,500 pages of the closed investigation into the first phase of the spread of Covid. In particular, “delays, inadequacies, inefficiencies and ministerial shortcomings” are listed and among the various points on the “inadequacy of the preventive measures adopted” it is highlighted how “the Prevention Directorate of the Ministry of Health did not have personnel able to translate correctly from English into Italian, given that the documents to be translated were sent to the company Networld srl, based in Cagliari». This circumstance, we read, “could explain why some ministerial measures were adopted several days after the publication by WHO (we refer, among others, to the alert of 5 January 2020, issued by the ministry on 9 January 2020, WHO Case Definition of 15 January 2020 issued on 22 January 2020 and WHO Case Definition of 21 January 2020 issued by the Ministry on 27 January 2020). Not only that: “the Ministry of Health did not have an emergency office active 24 hours a day and this helps to explain the delays in forwarding WHO recommendations to the Regions” and also “for the public service 1500 (toll-free number, ed), which has the fundamental task of providing information to citizens, the ministry has demonstrated, at the very least, organizational and management shortcomings”. From the documentation examined it also emerged that “only since 4 March 2020” has the ministry prepared an initial estimate of the costs of assisted ventilation equipment for intensive care and other beds, when “in Lombardy alone there were already 1,820 cases, 73 died and 209 people in intensive care».

View on ilsole24ore.com