Pablo Hagemeyer is Germany’s most famous narcissism doc. The specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy has written a new book called “Contempt”. A conversation about human abysses and sensitive narcissists.

Narcissism is a topic that interests – and fascinates – many people. You are an expert in the field. Her new book is called “Contempt”. What’s it all about?

Contempt is first of all an emotional attitude towards life and towards other people. The US psychologist Paul Ekman even counts them among the seven most important human emotions, along with fear, joy, sadness, disgust, anger and surprise.