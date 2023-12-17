Contextualizations, explanations, justifications – health check

The Hamas massacre in Israel and the Israeli reaction have dominated the headlines for 6 weeks now. However, you hardly read anything about the killings in Yemen or Syria anymore, and even the news from Ukraine is becoming thinner. Nevertheless, there is still no appropriate language for what is happening in the Middle East, no clear picture of “right” and “wrong”.

Confess yourself!

The discussion about how to classify the events in the Middle East is confusing, even more so than the events themselves. Shortly after the massacre, the German Foreign Minister declared that these days we are all Israelis. Are we really? Do we share the same fate? Maybe everyone who is now an Israeli should walk the streets of German cities wearing a yarmulke for a week and see what happens. Even the AfD presents itself as a friend of Israel, while at the same time the number of right-wing acts of violence against Jews in Germany is increasing. Anyone who declares their solidarity with Israel is accused in some quarters of not recognizing the suffering of the Palestinians, or even that Israel has itself to blame for the Hamas attack because it has occupied Palestinian areas for decades and is pursuing an apartheid policy. Others, on the other hand, point out that Israel is bombing civilian targets in Gaza in violation of international law, has cut off electricity, water and supplies, has already killed thousands of Palestinian children and is possibly preparing a new “Nakba”. However, the German Foreign Minister has not declared that we are all Palestinians these days. This has something to do with “contextualization,” a weasel word, versatile in its meaning and functionality.

Contextualization

What is often meant is that the Hamas massacre has a history, or in the words of UN Secretary General Guterres, that it “did not happen in a vacuum.” Of course not. But what follows from this? But surely you don’t think the massacre is excusable? Does a difficult childhood justify a later crime? Or does it just help explain it? Causal explanation and moral justification are not the same thing if we want to be humans and not programmed machines. And where does a historically spelled out contextualization end? Why does it lead to the Holocaust for the German government, but above all it establishes a responsibility for the security of Israel, which as a result of the Holocaust is “German raison d’être”. For the same reason, shouldn’t the Palestinians’ right to live in their own state also be a “German state raison d’être”? Without the German crime against humanity, Israel would have been founded differently or not at all, the Middle East wars and the expulsion of Palestinians from their settlement areas would perhaps never have happened.

When it comes to the Holocaust itself, people in this country are more careful with “contextualization” because they are more aware of the danger of guilt being relativized all too quickly. But of course the Holocaust “did not happen in a vacuum.” The historical punctuation – where do you start – is it arbitrary? For some, the contextualization only goes as far as the history of Israel’s occupation policy – often mixing the explanation and justification of the Hamas massacre. It then becomes, in Erdogan’s words, a “liberation organization”. Unlike the Kurdish organizations, for him they are “terror organizations” that need to be bombed. Another “contextualization”? Erdogan was just a state guest in Berlin, we need him, contextualized in terms of foreign and refugee policy. Even the Syrian butcher Assad is being resocialized in the region – due to the context, times are like that.

colonialism

Erdogan is not the only one who declares Hamas’ terrorism a “liberation struggle.” Contextualization is also a tool of postcolonialist arguments, both justified and misleading. Terror is not a liberation struggle. But, and the “but” is necessary here: Isn’t Israel actually “colonizing” the West Bank and East Jerusalem? At the beginning of the 1970s, if Wikipedia is to be believed, the Jewish population there numbered just 11,000 people; today it numbers around 700,000. Israel’s settlement policy is internationally condemned, condemned by the UN and violent. A mosaic piece that belongs to the image, to “contextualization”. But is that the whole picture?

Universalism, Tribalism, Exceptionalism

Every life counts equally. Black lives matter, Jewish and Palestinian lives matter too. And Ukrainian, also Russian. Moral universalism comes so easily. But, another “but”, this time directed the other way around, didn’t the Holocaust really make the Jews a “chosen people” in a macabre sense? For centuries, Jews have had the experience that they don’t belong, that they are supposedly worth less than other people. Up to and including factory destruction. And now again the experience of being a victim just because you are Jewish, specifically, not as “collateral damage” of a liberation struggle. Does this perhaps justify Israel’s insistence that it no longer wants to rely on the fact that it is entitled to protection and respect as part of the human family, but rather that it has to enforce this as the state of Israel with all means and against all threats – for its own people? also against other peoples, universalistic international law or not? One may argue that this cannot be done in the long term, but even two thousand years of persecution is a long time. Do others have a similarly ongoing experience of exclusion from the human family? Maybe the black people affected by enslavement, apartheid and ongoing racism? How justified is the particularistic insistence on being in a special role and yet not allowing all lives to count equally in the end? At what point does the quantity of victim experiences change into a quality of being different?

Ergo?

The people of Israel and Palestine must find answers. And us too. As people who are not Israelis and did not become Palestinians.

———————————

For further reading:

In the current issue of the newspapers for German and international politics there are a number of articles on the Middle East conflict that are worth reading, including the editorial by Albrecht von Lucke, a rebuttal by Seyla Benhabib to the recent paper “Philosophy for Palestine” already mentioned here, and an article by Jörg Armbruster to the “vortex of anger” in the region, in which he reminds us of the West’s double standards in international and human rights issues.

Share this: Facebook

X

