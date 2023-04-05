Continental insurance association

With two particularly powerful budget solutions, Continentale is currently setting standards in company health insurance. In addition to the established ConCEPT Choose entry-level tariff, the Choose More and Choose Max tariffs are now available. Companies can now choose an annual health budget of up to 1,600 euros for their employees. This is currently the highest budget on the market.

Suitable protection thanks to maximum freedom of choice

The now expanded Choose tariff line allows maximum freedom of choice. “Easy-to-understand budget tariffs are in great demand in the bKV. From the entry-level to the maximum tariff, our sales partners now have the right insurance for every company and every employee,” says Dr. Helmut Hofmeier, Member of the Health Board of Continentale Versicherung.

Above all, the new tariffs are characterized by a high level of performance. Among other things, Choose More and Choose Max reimburse the costs for extensive check-ups as well as for remedies and aids. In addition, other outpatient, inpatient and dental services can be comprehensively insured.

No limitations for individual service items

There are no sublimits in Choose Max. This means that there are no restrictions on individual service items, such as visual aids or dental prophylaxis. “In this way, employees can promote their health even more individually than before,” explains Dr. Hofmeier the advantage.

Extra budget for recognized accidents at work

Choose Max is also particularly valuable in the event of an accident at work. Then good medical care is the be-all and end-all. Therefore, in this case, the budget increases by the amount of the selected basic budget – even for two calendar years. The extra budget can be used freely for all tariff services. The employee can also use up the additional budget completely without affecting the budget bonus.

Budget bonus unique on the market

The budget bonus is a special feature: If the employee does not claim any collectively agreed benefits for a year, they can save 10 percent of their health budget for a maximum of 5 years. He thus expands his budget by up to 50 percent. The Continentale bonus program continues to be unique on the market.

Digital advice until the end

Further plus points: Agents can use the independent Xempus platform to provide digital advice up to the conclusion of the contract. A specialized Continentale sales team supports intermediaries and corporate customers from the planning of the bKV to its implementation.

Independent brokers receive information specially prepared for them at https://makler.continentale.de/concept-choose.

About Continentale Krankenversicherung aG

Continentale Krankenversicherung aG is the parent company of the Continentale insurance network. It is a mutual insurance company. Thanks to this legal form, Continentale is protected against takeovers and its decisions are independent of the interests of the shareholders.

Followers of naturopathy founded the company in 1926. The company is based in Dortmund.

Today, Continentale Krankenversicherung aG looks after the contracts of around 1.3 million insured persons and generates premium income of around 1.8 billion euros. This makes it one of the ten largest private health insurers in Germany. Your core business is comprehensive insurance. In supplementary insurance, it offers a wide range of products in all key service areas. For more information, see www.continentale.de.

