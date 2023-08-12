Continuation of the Gilead support program ALL4LIVER: / Together for a world without …

Gilead Sciences

Martinsried near Munich (ots)

– Gilead’s ALL4LIVER Grant supports projects worldwide working towards elimination of viral hepatitis by 2030 –

– For the first time, 200,000 US dollars are also available for organizations from Germany –

– Funding applications can be submitted online until September 30, 2023 –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. has announced the continuation of the “ALL4LIVER Grant 2023” funding program and its expansion to Germany. Under the motto “Test. Link. Prioritize”, the company wants to support innovative projects that promote testing for viral hepatitis, improve access to health care and/or move viral hepatitis into the political focus.

The ALL4LIVER funding program has been in existence since 2021: Initially, initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region were funded with more than 1 million US dollars – now Gilead has expanded the program globally. It is available to organizations dealing with hepatitis C, hepatitis B or hepatitis D. For the first time, funds totaling 200,000 US dollars are also available for applications from organizations in Germany: Interested institutions can submit funding applications online via the Gilead Grant Portal until September 30, 2023.

In 2016, the World Health Organization set a goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. There are still seven years left: Decisive action is required – and cooperation between different stakeholders worldwide. Because it is a task for society as a whole to make test offers and therapy options more accessible. Gilead has been committed to helping people living with viral hepatitis for over two decades. In partnership with community organizations, the company wants to work together to remove barriers that stand in the way of good healthcare.

The fact is, eliminating viral hepatitis by 2030 is possible. But the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down. “Support through initiatives like Gilead’s ALL4LIVER grant program is more important than ever to ensure viral hepatitis continues to receive the attention it deserves,” said Danjuma Kamlen Adda, President of the World Hepatitis Alliance. “Expanding the Gilead ALL4LIVER program in 2023 shows that we’re serious about tackling this global challenge and bringing a healthier future to all people living with liver disease,” said Alex Kalomparis, senior vice president of public affairs at Gilead Sciences.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that has been discovering, developing and commercializing innovative medicines for more than 30 years in areas of medicine where there is a high need for medical advancement. The company has set itself the task of improving and simplifying medical care for life-threatening patients worldwide. The company focuses on the areas of HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, fungal infections, lymphoma, leukemia and breast cancer. Headquartered in Foster City, California, Gilead has offices in more than 35 countries worldwide. For more information about Gilead Sciences, please visit www.gileadsciences.com.

About the ALL4LIVER Grant

Gilead Sciences created the ALL4LIVER Grant in 2021: The biennial grant supports projects from different communities working towards the WHO goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. More information about the ALL4LIVER Grant can be found at:

Original content from: Gilead Sciences, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

