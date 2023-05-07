«Continue even alone»- breaking latest news

On the side of the opposition, Giuseppe Conte confirms the axis with the Democratic Party at least on the reforms: not directly elected of the President of the Republic or of the Council, yes to a hypothesis of strengthening of the powers of the premieron the German model. On the side of the government, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, while hoping for dialogue, warns: «If the opposition builds a wall, we will carry on the same, then there will be the referendum ». And the governors who ask to sit at the table on the reforms enter the scenario.

The bilaterals between the president Giorgia Meloni and the opposition forces are convened for tomorrow. And yesterday, the president of the Senate, Ignatius LaRussaannounced his intention to propose to the group leaders a discussion “even with external guests” to deepen the reforms also at Palazzo Madama.

Waiting for the cards to be revealed, the sentiment that seems to prevail is that of a certain diffidence. Carlo Calenda, exponent of that third pole with the most dialogue position, confirms that monocameralism e more power to the premier are goals of his program. However he puts a firm point: “We are against touching the figure of the President of the Republic, the only point of reference recognized by all”.

More rough on the point, Conte: “With a head of government elected by the citizens, the head of state would become a figure who cuts the ribbons at ceremonies”. The leader of the M5S, more generally, aligns with the Democratic Party by opening to cancellierato on the German modelrather than direct election. He then concedes to Meloni: «We will listen but no forward leaps, those who want a constituent season and want to change the current structure should create the conditions for a climate of social cohesion, not divisive. But this government is already doing it very badly ». See also how to get back in shape after the extravagance of the weekend

This morning Elly Schlein is meeting the secretariat to prepare the position of the Pd in the meeting that will see you face to face with the prime minister in the late afternoon of tomorrow. On the eve, however, a suspicion emerges: that tomorrow “will prove not to be a moment of real confrontation, but only the umpteenth operation to divert attention from other issues, on which the government has made wicked choices” or “a weapon of mass distraction”, as the Cinquestelle Riccardo Ricciardi defines it. So the dem secretary reiterates the first of the obstacles when it comes to reforms: the net no (also shared with the 5 Stars) to the autonomy bill. “The Calderoli project it is wrong in method and in merit. With a forcing he bypassed the Regions and the parliament. He divides a country more that needs to be mended ».

Meloni will also have to take into account the alarm expressed by Massimiliano Fedriga. While saying he is “satisfied with the start of reflections on institutional reforms”, the president of Friuli-Venezia Giulia and of the Conference of Regions warns: “The overlapping of regulatory interventions that are not always coordinated have already generated significant critical issues in territorial governance». It is therefore essential to “share the path” of discussion with the governors.